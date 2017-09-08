Airbus DS Communications Introduces New VESTA(R) 9-1-1 Functionality to Improve Productivity for Public Safety Answering Points

Three new features increase efficiency and boost PSAP operations; PSAP cites reduced expenses and benefits

(firmenpresse) - TEMECULA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Airbus DS Communications, a leading provider of Public Safety communications technology, announces added functionality in its VESTA® 9-1-1 solution for Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) Call Handling. Three new features will allow PSAPs to decrease Call Handling times, ease Calltakers' workloads and lessen costs. These benefits translate to improved operations for enhanced focus on the safety of their communities.

Of the three new VESTA 9-1-1 features, two provide solutions to a growing problem within PSAPs nationwide -- abandoned calls. These create additional work for Calltakers who must manually return each call to determine if 9-1-1 assistance is necessary. The first feature is Automated Abandoned Callback and has the VESTA 9-1-1 system automatically return abandoned calls. It gives recipients the option to be directed to 9-1-1 dispatch for help or to report they no longer need assistance. This removes the burden from Calltakers to return each call.

The second feature addresses "pocket dial," a common culprit of abandoned calls accidentally made without the user knowing it. To address the problem, Airbus is introducing technology that will detect voice or a button press on the dial pad to determine if a wireless call is a pocket dial or truly needs to be presented to a Calltaker. If neither is detected, the call is considered a pocket call and is disconnected.

Since both features limit Calltaker intervention, valuable seconds and minutes are saved for citizens who do require emergency assistance, and Calltakers workloads are reduced. Call statistics, including Calltakers' performance and trends are stored in the VESTA® Analytics solution for records management.

VESTA 9-1-1's third new feature, Direct PSAP Interconnect, also enhances 9-1-1 response. It allows PSAPs on connected IP networks to conference and transfer voice calls and their information to one another. This includes emergency calls delivered via CAMA trunks or ESInets, as well as administrative calls.

Previously, transferred calls come into PSAPs as administrative calls with no data. With Direct PSAP Interconnect, Airbus customers using the VESTA 9-1-1 solution, such as Brazos Valley Council of Governments (BVCOG) in Texas, can transfer calls both inside and outside of the network into a special queue. This allows calls to come into the other PSAPs as 9-1-1 calls, with their call data displayed on the console. Of the new feature, Anita Pitt, BVCOG's 9-1-1 Program Manager said, "This has been a missing piece, and we are excited to be able to provide it."

For BVCOG, which transfers almost 5,000 calls each year, almost all wireless, this feature offers great benefit. Not only does it ensure PSAPs get the information they need for these calls, Pitt adds, "Each time we transfer a call, we incur long distance charges, so this will also help us reduce that expense."

"At Airbus DS Communications, it is important to us that we provide smarter ways to keep all our communities safe. The new features of the VESTA 9-1-1 solution are just one of our latest initiatives to do just that," said Jeff Robertson, President and CEO of Airbus DS Communications. "We're proud to provide Calltakers the tools that help them focus their time and energies where it matters most. And when we can also help PSAPs and their communities save money in the process, we've done worthwhile work."

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of EUR 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe's number one space enterprise and the world's second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Airbus DS Communications, Inc. is a global leader and trusted source for mission-critical communications technologies. The VESTA® product suite provides Next Generation 9-1-1 call processing systems, land mobile radio solutions and emergency notification applications, creating smarter ways to keep all our communities safe. Airbus DS Communications was awarded the Frost and Sullivan's 2016 Best Practices Award as the NG9-1-1 Company of the Year.

