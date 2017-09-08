Cuba Ventures Corp. : Cuba Ventures Provides Additional Details Regarding Proposed CubaFIN Financing Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuba Ventures

Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) (OTCBB:MPSFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce

additional details to its News Release of August 08, 2017.



Cuba Ventures Corp. Director, Alfredo Manresa Ruiz is a qualified banking

professional with over 20 years experience working for large international banks

and was previously a director of CAM Bank (now Sabadell) in Havana, Cuba. Cuba

Ventures intends to use the Company's technological expertise, allied to Mr.

Manresa's extensive banking experience and, employing third party finance

software and licenses, create the CUBAFIN trade market place to facilitate short

to medium terms loans for Cuba related transactions to stimulate the self-

employed private economy, giving Cuban entrepreneurs access to much needed

capital.



The Company is currently studying numerous software/finance platforms,

including, but not limited to, Barcelona based Finanzarel. In this type of

financial hub, businesses requiring invoice clearing, short term financing

and/or bridge-loan assistance may submit requests for financing of Letters of

Credit (LC), contracts or other commercial agreements directly to the online

platform for analysis and possible acceptance. Most buying entities related to

the Republic of Cuba offer Letters of Credit or payment terms secured by

national or international banks whose terms are on average between 360 and 720

days. CUBAFIN would work as a financial hub, assuming the terms of sale

originally agreed between the buyer and seller for a specific transaction, while

financing the immediate payment to the seller under a short term interest

bearing loan. The spread obtained from the said loan would be divided under pre-

agreed commission terms between Cuba Ventures Corp. and the capital lender. All



funds added to the hub would be held within the same until dispersed and loan

repayments made by sellers to the hub.



The letter of intent with Al-Fahim Technologies, announced August 8th, is to

provide the initial seed capital required for the creation of this financial

marketplace or hub described above. The letter of intent concerning initial seed

capital for $40 million Euros (approx. $59 million CAD) was signed by Erik

Aaron Lara, Senior Vice President of Al-Fahim Technologies. Cuba Ventures and

Al-Fahim Technologies are working towards a definitive agreement.



About Cuba Ventures Corp.:



Cuba Ventures Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company capitalizing on the

growth and unique opportunities in the USD $3.5 billion per year Cuban travel

and tourism industry. Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a digital media

and marketing company which owns a vast portfolio of Cuba related websites and

online portals providing Cuba travel information in up to six languages,

featuring individual web assets for Cuba's popular cities and towns, online

booking solutions and online reservations through proprietary software, catering

to international visitors to Cuba.



For further information on Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) or Travelucion, visit

the Company's website at www.cubaventures.com or www.travelucion.com.



The Company has 73,012,487 shares issued and outstanding.



CUBA VENTURES CORP.



"Steve Marshall"



______________________________

STEVE MARSHALL

CEO



For further information contact myself or:

Nick Findler

Cuba Ventures Corp.

Telephone: 604-639-3850

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info(at)cubaventures.com



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS

RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-

looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of

historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the

Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes

the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on

reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future

performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those

in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to

update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or

opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include

market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of

capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further

information.









