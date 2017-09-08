Cuba Ventures Corp. : Cuba Ventures Provides Additional Details Regarding Proposed CubaFIN Financing Platform

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuba Ventures
Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) (OTCBB:MPSFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce
additional details to its News Release of August 08, 2017.
Cuba Ventures Corp. Director, Alfredo Manresa Ruiz is a qualified banking
professional with over 20 years experience working for large international banks
and was previously a director of CAM Bank (now Sabadell) in Havana, Cuba. Cuba
Ventures intends to use the Company's technological expertise, allied to Mr.
Manresa's extensive banking experience and, employing third party finance
software and licenses, create the CUBAFIN trade market place to facilitate short
to medium terms loans for Cuba related transactions to stimulate the self-
employed private economy, giving Cuban entrepreneurs access to much needed
capital.
The Company is currently studying numerous software/finance platforms,
including, but not limited to, Barcelona based Finanzarel. In this type of
financial hub, businesses requiring invoice clearing, short term financing
and/or bridge-loan assistance may submit requests for financing of Letters of
Credit (LC), contracts or other commercial agreements directly to the online
platform for analysis and possible acceptance. Most buying entities related to
the Republic of Cuba offer Letters of Credit or payment terms secured by
national or international banks whose terms are on average between 360 and 720
days. CUBAFIN would work as a financial hub, assuming the terms of sale
originally agreed between the buyer and seller for a specific transaction, while
financing the immediate payment to the seller under a short term interest
bearing loan. The spread obtained from the said loan would be divided under pre-
agreed commission terms between Cuba Ventures Corp. and the capital lender. All
funds added to the hub would be held within the same until dispersed and loan
repayments made by sellers to the hub.
The letter of intent with Al-Fahim Technologies, announced August 8th, is to
provide the initial seed capital required for the creation of this financial
marketplace or hub described above. The letter of intent concerning initial seed
capital for $40 million Euros (approx. $59 million CAD) was signed by Erik
Aaron Lara, Senior Vice President of Al-Fahim Technologies. Cuba Ventures and
Al-Fahim Technologies are working towards a definitive agreement.
About Cuba Ventures Corp.:
Cuba Ventures Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company capitalizing on the
growth and unique opportunities in the USD $3.5 billion per year Cuban travel
and tourism industry. Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a digital media
and marketing company which owns a vast portfolio of Cuba related websites and
online portals providing Cuba travel information in up to six languages,
featuring individual web assets for Cuba's popular cities and towns, online
booking solutions and online reservations through proprietary software, catering
to international visitors to Cuba.
For further information on Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) or Travelucion, visit
the Company's website at www.cubaventures.com or www.travelucion.com.
The Company has 73,012,487 shares issued and outstanding.
CUBA VENTURES CORP.
"Steve Marshall"
______________________________
STEVE MARSHALL
CEO
For further information contact myself or:
Nick Findler
Cuba Ventures Corp.
Telephone: 604-639-3850
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info(at)cubaventures.com
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS
RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-
looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of
historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the
Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes
the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on
reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future
performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those
in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to
update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or
opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include
market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of
capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.
Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further
information.
