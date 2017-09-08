ProMIS Neurosciences Completes First Closing of Private Placement

TORONTO, ONTARIO - August 9, 2017 - ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. ("ProMIS" or the

"Company") (TSX:PMN; OTCPK:ARFX.F; DB:23J) is pleased to announce that, further

to its news releases dated July 20, 2017 and August 2, 2017, it has completed

the first closing of its previously announced $6 million private placement (the

"Offering") of units of the Company for gross proceeds of approximately $3.72

million. The balance of the $6 million Offering is expected to close on or about

August 23, 2017.



In the first closing, the Company issued 14,884,306 units at a price of $0.25

per unit. Each unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one-half of

one share purchase warrant of the Company. Each warrant is exercisable to

acquire one share at an exercise price of $0.30 per common share for a period of

60 months, subject to acceleration. The expiry date of the warrants is subject

to acceleration such that if following the four month anniversary of issuance,

the volume weighted average trading price of the shares on the Toronto Stock

Exchange exceeds $0.90 for ten consecutive trading days, at which time the

Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by issuing a press

release announcing the reduced warrant term whereupon the warrants will expire

on the 30(th) calendar day after the date of such press release.



In connection with the Offering in Canada, Mackie Research Capital Corporation

received a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering

placed in Canada, not including subscriptions received from insiders and certain

finders, and 2% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering on subscriptions

received from certain finders. As additional compensation, the Company issued to



Mackie compensation options (the "Compensation Options") to purchase up to

811,480 shares for a period of 60 months following the date of issuance at an

exercise price of $0.285 per share.



Noble Capital Markets, Inc., which is acting as the exclusive placement agent

for subscribers residing in the United States, received a cash commission equal

to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering placed with US subscribers (not

including subscriptions received from insiders) and was issued Compensation

Options to purchase up to 199,330 shares in respect of such US subscribers.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working

capital and general corporate purposes. All securities issued in connection with

the first tranche of the Offering are subject to a four month hold period that

expires on December 9, 2017.



Four insiders of the Company subscribed for 372,724 units, which constitutes a

"related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument

61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI

61-101"). The issuances to the insiders are exempt from the formal valuation and

the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market

value of the units issued to or the consideration paid by such persons did not

exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of

an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in

which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities issued,

or to be issued, under the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered

under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be

offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable

exemption from registration requirements.





About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.



ProMIS Neurosciences is a Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) listed biotechnology

company (trading symbol: PMN.TO), headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with offices

in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's mission is to discover and develop

precision medicine therapeutics for effective treatment of neurodegenerative

diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

(ALS). ProMIS Neurosciences' proprietary target discovery engine is based on the

use of two, complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic,

computational discovery platform-ProMIS(TM) and Collective Coordinates - to

predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular

surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique "precision medicine" approach,

ProMIS Neurosciences is developing novel antibody therapeutics and specific

companion diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease and ALS. The company has also

developed two proprietary technologies to specifically identify very low levels

of misfolded proteins in a biological sample. In addition, ProMIS Neurosciences

owns a portfolio of therapeutic and diagnostic patents relating to misfolded

SOD1 in ALS, and currently has a preclinical monoclonal antibody therapeutic

against this target.





The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or

accuracy of this release. This information release contains certain forward-

looking information, including the expected use of proceeds from the Offering

and the expected amount and timing of the second closing. Such information

involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause

actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from

those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be

read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking

statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions

made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking

statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks

and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the

Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially

from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to

update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.





For media inquiries, please contact:



Scott Santiamo

RussoPartners/LLC

Scott.Santiamo(at)russopartnersllc.com,

Tel.718 344-5843



David Schull

RussoPartners/LLC

David.Schull(at)russopartnersllc.com

Tel. 858 717-2310



Dr. Elliot Goldstein

President and Chief Executive Officer

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

Tel. 415 341-5783

Elliot.goldstein(at)promisneurosciences.com







Source: ProMIS Neurosciences via GlobeNewswire















