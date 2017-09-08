Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2017

Private Equity Holding AG

Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2017

Zug, August 9, 2017



Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2017



The Net Asset Value (intrinsic value) of one registered share of Private Equity

Holding AG stood at EUR 75.28 (CHF 85.76) as of July 31, 2017. This represents a

decrease of 4.8% (in EUR) since June 30, 2017. Adjusted for the distribution of

CHF 3.00, which was paid out on July 18, 2017, this represents a decrease of

1.3% in EUR (+2.8% in CHF).



The enclosed monthly newsletter shows the development of the NAV and of the

share price as well as certain balance sheet data and portfolio key figures.



***



Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to

invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly

diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.





For further information, please contact:

Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud(at)peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80,

http://www.peh.ch







Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer



The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per

share amounted to 2,715,008 as of July 31, 2017 (June 30, 2017: 2,715,008). The

calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting

Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known

as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund

investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the

funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private



Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques.

The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of

Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going

concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-

off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and

funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and

cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of

Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.



NAV July 2017:

http://hugin.info/130308/R/2126473/811887.pdf







http://www.peh.ch



Private Equity Holding AG

