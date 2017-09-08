Duplicate - Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) - Announces TC arrangements with major oil companies.

Hamilton, Bermuda, August 9, 2017



Dear shareholders and investors,



Nordic American Tankers Limited ("NAT") announced today that it has entered into

two Time Charter arrangements (TCs) with Shell Oil for a period of 18 months for

each vessel, commencing in August/September this year. The terms of the

confidential contracts include upside for both parties as well as downside

protection. NAT now has three TCs with Shell. NAT has six TC arrangements with

large oil companies - from three months up to 18 months. In addition to TCs for

ExxonMobil and Shell, we do business with major oil companies in the West and in

the East.



"We are pleased to announce these important contracts which are examples of the

confidence customers and partners in Big Oil have in NAT and our large fleet of

Suezmax vessels. More or less all the time, we have ships in China. NAT is also

doing work in India which is becoming increasingly more important."

said Herbjørn Hansson, the Chairman & CEO of NAT.



CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking

statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe

harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage

companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-

looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals,

strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other

statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.



The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this

cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words



"believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan,"

"potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions

identify forward-looking statements.



The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various

assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions,

including without limitation, our management's examination of historical

operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from

third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when

made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant

uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and

are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish

these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to

update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,

future events or otherwise.



Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ

materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the

strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including

fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker

market, as a result of changes in the general market conditions of the oil and

natural gas industry which influence charter hire rates and vessel values,

demand in platform supply vessels, our operating expenses, including bunker

prices, dry docking and insurance costs, governmental rules and regulations or

actions taken by regulatory authorities as well as potential liability from

pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political

conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or

political events, the availability of financing and refinancing, vessel

breakdowns and instances of off-hire and other important factors described from

time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and

Exchange Commission.





Contacts:

Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91



Turid M. Sørensen, CFO & EVP

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +47 33 42 73 00 or +47 90 57 29 27



Gary J. Wolfe

Seward & Kissel LLP

New York, USA

Tel: +1 212 574 1223





