Just Energy Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Just Energy Group, Inc. (TSX: JE) (NYSE: JE), a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options, today announced results for its first quarter and full fiscal year 2018.

Key Highlights:

"Our first quarter financial results reflect the positive sales trends we are seeing in our Consumer business, combined with the expected effect of the focused investments we are making in our business to drive future growth," commented Just Energy's Co-CEO, Deb Merril. "Our business is well positioned to withstand the prolonged period of relative complacency in the retail energy markets that resulted in our reduced customer portfolio, without hindering our ability to pursue our long-term strategy. In line with our growth strategy, we made investments during the first quarter to seed our new international operations; expand our retail sales channels; and further invest in product and geographic growth initiatives. We are having great success in our retail channel expansion efforts. We have expanded into 85 new stores across our nine retail partners and we plan to be in 500 stores by the end of fiscal 2018. We expect these types of important growth initiatives to continue throughout the fiscal year and we remain confident we are setting the stage for prolonged, profitable growth on a global scale. These investments do have a negative effect on our near-term financial results. Fortunately, the payback period on these investments is rapid, usually under one year, and we are operating from a strong financial position to pursue these opportunities aggressively while preserving our improved balance sheet and dividend commitment."

Co-CEO, James Lewis added, "We are receiving great customer reception and feedback around our growing suite of value-add products and long-term loyalty programs, and our geographic expansion efforts remain on track. We are increasingly confident in the customer trends we are seeing. This confidence stems from the improvements in the gross customer additions and attrition rate. Our ability to add customers is strong with gross additions increasing 20% in total year over year, led by a 28% increase in Consumer. On a net basis, Consumer additions were up once again sequentially, but the Commercial business contracted due to losses experienced during a heavy renewal quarter as we refused to engage in what we view as risky pricing tactics. We continue to aggressively pursue the milestone of reaching the one million customer threshold for enrollment in our customer loyalty program. We believe these efforts will support continued improvement in the overall customer profile and long-term profitable growth."

Co-CEO, Deb Merril concluded, "These are exciting times at Just Energy and we want to thank our loyal shareholder for their support of our strategy. Today, we are capable of delivering more value to customers than ever in our history and we are squarely on the path to future sustained growth. In fiscal 2018, we believe we will achieve our Base EBITDA guidance."

First Quarter Operating Performance

To view a chart associated with this release, please visit the following link:

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

The Company remains committed to maintaining its improved balance sheet. As of June 30, 2017, Just Energy's book value net debt to the trailing 12-month Base EBITDA was 2.0x, higher than the 1.8x reported March 31, 2017, but significantly improved from 2.6x one year ago.

Outlook

Just Energy continues to deploy its strategy to become a world-class consumer enterprise delivering superior value to its customers through a range of energy management solutions and a multi-channel approach. The Company has recently completed a phase of internal transformation centred on repairing its balance sheet and overall debt structure, as well as improving the profitability profile of its customer base. Just Energy's growth plans centre on customer growth, geographic expansion, channel growth and enhancements, strategic acquisitions, and new products and structures.

Management believes that the Company will deliver fiscal 2018 Base EBITDA in the range of $210 million to $220 million. These expectations reflect the significant investments to seed Just Energy's international operations, to further invest in product and geographic growth initiatives, and to pay up-front commissions related to customer growth in fiscal 2018.

While the operating expenditures to fund growth will present a challenge to fiscal 2018, management expects to still return to growth in Base EBITDA for fiscal 2019 and beyond, returning to the double-digit percentage growth as delivered in the past. This expectation is in line with Just Energy's previous performance under the current leadership team (fiscal 2015- 2017) when the Company delivered a Base EBITDA compound annual growth rate of 10.2% and 14.8% prior to the deduction related to Commercial customer acquisition costs.

The Company's balance sheet improvement initiatives have resulted in a significantly improved debt ratio and management remains committed to maintaining this level.

The repositioned business model has improved the Company's ability to drive profitability and cash generation, thus providing management with the confidence and freedom to commit to future dividend distributions at the current $0.50 per common share level and to maintain the preferred shares dividend.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the fiscal first quarter results beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on August 10th, 2017 followed by a question and answer period. Rebecca MacDonald, Executive Chair, President & Co-Chief Executive Officers James Lewis and Deborah Merril, and Chief Financial Officer Patrick McCullough will participate on the call.

Just Energy Conference Call and Webcast

Those who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 1-877-870-4263 and ask to be joined into the Just Energy call. The call will also be webcast live over the internet at the following link:

An audio tape rebroadcast will be available starting one hour after the conference and will be available until August 17, 2017. To access the rebroadcast please dial 1-877-344-7529 and ask to be joined into the Just Energy call.

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Established in 1997, Just Energy (NYSE: JE) (TSX: JE) is a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options. With offices located across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany, Just Energy serves approximately 1.6 million residential and commercial customers providing homes and businesses with a broad range of energy solutions that deliver comfort, convenience and control. Just Energy Group Inc. is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Just Energy Advanced Solutions, Tara Energy and TerraPass.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Just Energy's press releases may contain forward-looking statements including statements pertaining to customer revenues and margins, customer additions and renewals, customer attrition, customer consumption levels, general and administrative expenses, dividends, distributable cash and treatment under governmental regulatory regimes. These statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to levels of customer natural gas and electricity consumption, rates of customer additions and renewals, rates of customer attrition, fluctuations in natural gas and electricity prices, changes in regulatory regimes and decisions by regulatory authorities, competition and dependence on certain suppliers. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Just Energy's operations, financial results or dividend levels are included in Just Energy's annual information form and other reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities which can be accessed through the SEDAR website at , on the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission's website at or through Just Energy's website at .

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the New York Stock Exchange has approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

