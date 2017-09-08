Carl Data Provides Solutions for Market Worth Billions Addressing Aging North American and European Infrastructure

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL)(CSE: CRL.CN)(CNSX: CRL)(FRANKFURT: 7C5)(OTC PINK: CDTAF) ("Carl" or the "Company"), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service ("BDaaS")-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and Industrial Internet-of-Things ("IIoT") applications, continues to develop easily implemented solutions for water and waste water infrastructure monitoring and management. To upgrade this aging infrastructure the EPA estimates the U.S. will invest $275 billion over the next 25 years, and over the next five years Western Europe is predicted to invest $105.46 billion.

Throughout Europe and North America there are millions of kilometers of aging water and waste water infrastructure that are becoming a hazard. In the U.S. most cities are passing their infrastructure's 75-100-year lifespan, and in Europe there are 4.8 million kilometers of networks that need to be rehabilitated. Aging combined sewer systems are leaking and overflowing causing environmental damage and health risks by dumping human and industrial wastes into oceans and waterways.

With over seven years of experience servicing government with its FlowWorks application, Carl Data is well positioned to capitalize on this massive international market. Large cities such as LA, Boston and Seattle already rely on FlowWorks' easily integrated and accessible solutions to predict and monitor areas in most need of repair and replacement. This frees engineering and technical resources to focus on solving problems, rather than finding them. 61 million people in North America alone are serviced by the infrastructure Carl Data monitors to help keep their waterways safe and cleaner.

After a recent contract signed with the City of Dallas, Emily Steele, P.E. Hach Flow DDS Project Manager commented, "We at Hach are very excited to integrate FlowWorks software into our customers' workflow. It will build on our existing remote sensor technology and provide a new tool to our customers as instant data analysis continues to play a larger and larger role in running efficient flow operations."

Greg Johnston, Carl Data CEO, commented, "Not only are we providing water and waste water infrastructure management in North America, Carl Data is also incorporated in Europe and eager to expand the reach of our solutions to where they are needed most."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Flow Works Inc. and AB Embedded Systems, Carl helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, analysis and reporting tools.

Carl Data continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) to provide scalability for municipalities, utilities and other industrial verticals. These data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Contacts:



Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Kimberly Bruce

Corporate Communications

(778) 379-0275





More information:

http://www.carlsolutions.com



PressRelease by

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/09/2017 - 21:10

Language: English

News-ID 555962

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease