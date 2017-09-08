/ Specialty Chemicals


Superior Plus Announces Appointment of New Board Member

ID: 555965
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Superior Plus Corp. ("Superior" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SPB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Gottschalk to Superior's board of directors. Mr. Gottschalk's appointment is effective August 9, 2017.

"We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Gottschalk join the Board of Superior. In addition to deep business and financial acumen, he brings significant experience in operations, business development and integrating companies after mergers and acquisitions. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Superior, we welcome Mr. Gottschalk to the Board and look forward to working together in stewarding the interests of Superior's shareholders," stated David Smith, Chair of Superior's Board of Directors.

From 2012 to 2016 Pat Gottschalk was President of Dow Chemical Company's ("Dow Chemicals") coatings, monomer and plastic additives business. Mr. Gottschalk served in positions with increasing responsibility within Dow Chemicals since 2001. Prior to that, he held various roles at Union Carbide Corporation. Mr. Gottschalk resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About the Corporation

Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: .

Contacts:
Superior Plus Corp.
Beth Summers
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 340-6015

Superior Plus Corp.
Rob Dorran
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
(416) 340-6003



More information:
http://www.superiorplus.com



Keywords (optional):

superior-plus-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/09/2017 - 21:25
Language: English
News-ID 555965
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Superior Plus Corp.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 82

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Specialty Chemicals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z