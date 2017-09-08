D-BOX Technologies announces the election of its directors

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- D-BOX Technologies inc. (TSX: DBO) ("DBO" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative motion technology, held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today.

All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated June 29, 2017, were elected at the Corporation's annual and special meeting of the shareholders held this August 9 in Montreal.

The voting results are as follows:

About D-BOX

D-BOX is a company of visionaries, artists, and innovators. We create hyper-realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. This expertise is one of the reasons why we have collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to tell great stories. Whether it's movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, our mission is to move the world. D-BOX Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: DBO). The head office is located in Montreal and offices are based in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China.

D-BOX®, D-BOX Motion Code®, LIVE THE ACTION®, MOTION ARCHITECTS® and MOVE THE WORLD® are trademarks of D-BOX Technologies Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

D-BOX Technologies Inc.

Mr. Claude Mc Master

President and Chief Executive Officer

(450) 876-1222





Mr. Glen Akselrod

Founder Bristol Capital Ltd.

(905) 326-1888, ext. 10





http://www.d-box.com/



