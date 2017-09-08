Esrey Announces the Issuance of Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Esrey Energy Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: EEL) (the "Company") announces that it has granted 4,183,000 stock options pursuant to its previously approved stock option plan to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are subject to certain vesting provisions and are exercisable over five years at an exercise price of Cdn$0.125 per share, the closing price of the Company's shares traded on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 9, 2017.

Following the issuance of these options, the Company has a total of 7,164,000 options outstanding pursuant to its stock option plan, which represent approximately 9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

David Nelson, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

1-778-373-0103

Email:





More information:

http://www.esreyenergy.com



PressRelease by

Esrey Energy Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/09/2017 - 22:42

Language: English

News-ID 555974

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Esrey Energy Ltd.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease