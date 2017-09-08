Ten Peaks Coffee Company Conference Call Notification: 2017 Second Quarter and YTD Results

/ Beverages


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Ten Peaks Coffee Company (TSX: TPK) ("Ten Peaks" or "the company") announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 on Monday, August 14, 2017 at 9:00 am Pacific Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time). The call can be accessed by dialing: 1-888-567-1603 (toll free) or 1-862-255-5347 (international) approximately five minutes before the call and providing the company name.

A replay will be available through August 28, 2017 at 1-877-481-4010 (toll free) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) passcode: 19773.

The financial results will be released by newswire on Monday, August 14, 2017 prior to markets opening.

Company Profile

Ten Peaks is a publicly traded company that owns all of the interests of the Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Inc. (SWDCC), a premium green coffee decaffeinator located in Burnaby, BC. It also owns and operates Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc. (Seaforth), a green coffee handling and storage business located in Metro Vancouver.

Contacts:
Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc.
Sherry Tryssenaar
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 604.444.8780
Email:
Website:



More information:
http://www.tenpeakscoffee.ca



