Find Problems With Your House Before Buying In Guelph Ontario With This Home Inspection Service

A new home inspection service in Guelph, Ontario, has been launched by GoldEye Home Inspection. The company prides itself on its high quality service and helping people to find the best home to suit their needs.

(firmenpresse) - GoldEye Home Inspection announces the opening of their Guelph Office, a new property inspection service in Guelph, Ontario. Now Realtors, Mortgage Brokers and other Real Estate Professionals in Guelph, Kitchener/Waterloo, Cambridge and surrounding areas can refer their clients to them for expert inspections. Most home buyers today want to see if the property they're looking to purchase has any issues before the purchase. GoldEye Home Inspection is committed to delivering the same high quality Home Inspection and Infrared Thermography services that have become the company's hallmark. The opening will coincide with the public release of their new website www.goldeyehi.ca



The website explains that GoldEye Home Inspection is a professional consultancy that performs a visual assessment of the condition of the home and its major systems. Home buyers are able to follow the inspector around to learn more about home. GoldEye Home Inspection is also proud to announce the addition of Radon Testing to their service portfolio. Their Radon Measurement Professional is trained and C-NRPP certified to provide clients with assurance that the radon tests are performed using proper procedures and the results are valid. For more information about Radon or how the Tarion warranty may cover mitigation, please call GoldEye Home Inspection at (226) 314-2012



GoldEye Home Inspection explains that it doesnt just pass or fail a home. It's experienced and expert team of home inspectors dont just advise people about the housing market. The teams real job is to help people to understand the propertys major components. The company provides information on the performance of a propertys major systems, rather than their cosmetic issues or the design of them. In addition to this, they can provide information about components that are not performing to their highest ability or that are approaching the end of their useful lifespan.





The GoldEye Home Inspection service is ideal for home buyers wanting to check out the details of a property before they complete the purchase. This allows people to discover whether or not the home theyre interested in has serious issues before they complete the purchase.



Ultimately, it helps people to have better Peace Of Mind when going into the market for the right property for themselves and their family. Its important to remember that no house is perfect, and its easy to get swept up in the excitement of the moment when viewing a new property.



Even when homes look ideal, they may well have problems beneath the surface, and its here that GoldEye Home Inspection can help.



GoldEye Home Inspection will be giving away one Home Inspection Fee each month from August to November 2017. Please call 226-241-7737 or email Steve(at)goldeyehi.ca for details.



Full details of the benefits of the new Guelph, Ontario home inspection services can be found at http://goldeyehi.ca | About GoldEye Home Inspection: Founded in Winnipeg, MB in 2014, GoldEye Home Inspection is owned and operated by Steven Schroeder, a Candidate member of the Ontario Association of Home Inspectors (OAHI) and Associate member of the American Association of Home Inspectors (ASHI). Steve is certified as a Level 1 Building Investigations Thermographer (Infrared Training Centre), Radon Measurement Professional (C-NRPP), and has a B.Sc (Chemistry/Microbiology).





