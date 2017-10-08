How to Become An ACO Cornhole Certified Official And Make Some Good Money On The Side

The acclaimed American Cornhole Organization has announced it is recruiting fans and players of Cornhole to become ACO Certified Officials and help promote the sport while running sanctioned tournaments in their area and making an extra income on the side.

(firmenpresse) - The renowned American Cornhole Organization (ACO) has announced it is providing fans of Cornhole with the opportunity to become certified officials and help promote the sport while making an extra income on the side.



More information is available at http://americancornhole.com/aco-cornhole-certified-officials.



The American Cornhole Organization (ACO) is the governing body for the sport of Cornhole headquartered in Milford, Ohio, and responsible for its official rules, rankings, products and regional, state or national tournaments since 2005.



The popular governing body of the sport has announced it is providing Cornhole fans and players with the opportunity to become ACO Certified Officials and help promote the sport they love while running tournaments in their area, establishing a name within the Cornhole community and making an extra income on the side.



The application process to join the network of more than 75 certified officials currently active across the United States and become eligible to host ACO Masters Series Regional Tournaments is simple, free and open to any Cornhole fan and casual or professional player with a passion for the sport.



All ACO Certified Officials are also provided with access to the governing body's popular range of gear, products and merchandise at wholesale or discounted prices and the opportunity to sell ACO memberships, recruit other certified officials or be contracted to run various ACO Corporate activities.



The American Cornhole Organization (ACO) founder, Frank Geers, explains that ACO Cornhole Certified Officials are avid Cornhole players and enthusiasts whose passion, hard work and positive attitude help grow the sport we love so dearly. Joining us as a certified official is an excellent opportunity to make a difference in the sport and have a fun side gig that puts some extra money in the pocket.



Applications to become an ACO Certified Official and access to a popular podcast with more information on what ACO Certified Officials are and what benefits it can offer fans of the sport who want to get more involved and those looking for an opportunity to make some extra money on the side are available on the governing body's website at the link provided above or at http://americancornhole.com/the-taco-episode-82.





http://www.AmericanCornhole.com



American Cornhole, LLC

http://www.AmericanCornhole.com

208 Locust St Milford, OH

Milford OH

United States

Firma: American Cornhole, LLC

Ansprechpartner: Frank Geers

Stadt: Milford OH



