EURO RESSOURCES REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2017

PARIS, France, August 9, 2017: EURO Ressources S.A. ("EURO" or "the Company")

(Paris: EUR) today announced its unaudited statutory interim financial results

prepared in accordance with French Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

("GAAP") and its unaudited interim financial results prepared in accordance with

International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the six months ended

June 30, 2017. These unaudited interim financial results were approved by the

Board of Directors on August 9, 2017. All financial amounts are expressed in

Euros ("?" or "euros") unless otherwise specified.

Highlights

Under French GAAP, EURO reported a net profit of ?6.74 million (?0.108 per

share) for the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to ?6.72 million

(?0.107 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

Under IFRS, EURO reported a net profit of ?8.3 million (?0.133 per share) for

the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to ?7.4 million (?0.119 per share)

for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

The difference between French GAAP and IFRS net profit is mainly due to a lower

foreign exchange loss and a deferred income tax credit under IFRS.

Under French GAAP and IFRS, revenues were ?13.0 million during the six months

ended June 30, 2017, an increase compared to revenues of ?12.0 million for the

same period in 2016. Revenues were mainly attributable to the Rosebel royalty

of ?12.85 million (six months ended June 30, 2016: ?11.81 million). The

increase in revenues was due to higher production with 155,572 ounces in the six

months ended June 30, 2017 compared to 148,392 ounces in the same period of

2016 (?0.5 million), a higher average gold price in the six months ended June

30, 2017 of US$1,238 per ounce compared to US$1,222 per ounce in the six months

ended June 30, 2016 (?0.2 million), and the impact of a weaker euro



(?0.3 million). Other royalties were ?0.15 million from third parties in French

Guiana during the first six months of 2017 (first six months of 2016:

?0.15 million).



On June 15, 2017, EURO paid dividends of ?9.4 million (?0.15 per share).

Liquidity and capital resources

Cash at June 30, 2017 totaled ?8.6 million compared to ?11.1 million at December

31, 2016. EURO expects to have sufficient cash flow to fund its on-going

operations.

French GAAP results for the six months ended June 30, 2017 from the French

"Rapport de Gestion" (equivalent of Management's Discussion and Analysis)

Under French GAAP, operating expenses (excluding amortization expense) for the

six months ended June 30, 2017 were ?0.5 million compared to ?0.3 million during

the same period in 2016. The increase was mainly due to an adjustment of the

2015 administrative costs recorded during the first quarter of 2016, and higher

administrative costs and legal fees in 2017. The Company also recorded as an

exceptional income a reimbursement of ?0.1 million in 2017 by the Government of

France of operating taxes paid in prior years.

EURO recorded a foreign exchange loss under French GAAP of ?1.7 million in the

first six months of 2017 compared to ?0.6 million in the first six months of

2016, mainly due to a larger fluctuation of closing foreign exchange rates in

the revaluation of bank accounts and accounts receivable.

During the first six months ended June 30, 2017, EURO recorded an income tax

expense of ?4.0 million compared to ?4.1 million during the six months ended

June 30, 2016. The decrease in 2017 was mainly due the impact of a higher

foreign exchange loss and a lower tax on dividends in 2017, partially offset by

the tax impact of higher revenues in 2017.

IFRS results

EURO prepares and publishes French GAAP financial statements for French

purposes; only French GAAP can be applied for the presentation of statutory

financial statements and approval by the shareholders. However, in order to

comply with Canadian requirements and have equivalency of information between

French financial requirements and Canadian financial requirements, the following

information on the IFRS financial results is provided for comparison purposes.

Six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 - IFRS

Under IFRS, operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were

?0.26 million compared to ?0.18 million in the same period in 2016. The

increase was due to a fee reduction recorded during the first quarter of 2016 to

adjust the 2015 administrative costs. In 2017, operating expenses included a

reimbursement of ?0.1 million by the Government of France of operating taxes

paid in prior years, partially offset by higher administrative costs and legal

fees.

EURO recorded a foreign exchange loss of ?0.3 million in the first six months of

2017 compared to a gain of ?0.1 million in the first six months of 2016, mainly

due to the revaluation of dividends payable, bank accounts and income tax

receivable.

EURO recorded an income tax expense of ?3.8 million in the six months ended June

30, 2017 compared to ?4.1 million in the same period of 2016. The decrease was

mainly due to translation adjustments and a lower tax on dividends in 2017.

Second quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 - IFRS

Under IFRS, EURO reported a net profit of ?4.2 million (?0.067 per share) for

the second quarter of 2017 compared to ?3.3 million (?0.053 per share) for the

second quarter of 2016.

Revenues were ?6.5 million during the second quarter of 2017, an increase

compared to revenues of ?6.3 million for the second quarter of 2016. Revenues

were mainly attributable to the Rosebel royalty of ?6.4 million (second quarter

of 2016: ?6.2 million). The increase in revenues was mainly due to the impact

of a weaker euro (?0.22 million), and higher gold production of 77,300 ounces in

the second quarter of 2017 compared to 76,668 ounces in the second quarter of

2016 (?0.01 million), partially offset by a lower average gold price in the

second quarter of 2017 of US$1,257 per ounce of gold compared to US$1,260 per

ounce of gold in the second quarter of 2016 (?0.02 million). Other royalties

were ?0.1 million from third parties in French Guiana during the second quarter

of 2017 (second quarter of 2016: ?0.1 million).

During the second quarter of 2017, the Company recorded operating expenses of

?0.11 million compared to ?0.19 million during the same period in 2016. The

decrease was due to the reimbursement of ?0.1 million in 2017 by the Government

of France of operating taxes paid in prior years partially offset by higher

administrative costs.

EURO recorded a foreign exchange loss of ?0.3 million in the second quarter of

2017 compared to a gain of ?0.1 million in the second quarter of 2016, mainly

due to the revaluation of dividends payable, bank accounts and income tax

receivable.

EURO recorded an income tax expense of ?1.8 million in the second quarter of

2017 compared to ?2.6 million in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease was

mainly due to translation adjustments and a lower tax on dividends in 2017.

Outlook

In 2017, the Rosebel royalty production is anticipated to be between 311,000 and

321,000 ounces, and the Rosebel royalty is expected to provide revenues to the

Company of between approximately ?25.8 million and ?26.7 million

(US$27.8 million and US$28.8 million). These pre-tax numbers assume a gold

price of US$1,250 per ounce and an exchange rate of ?1 for US$1.08. The impact

of changes in the average gold price on EURO's annual revenues, based on an

estimated production of 316,000 ounces, would be approximately US$3.1 million

for each US$100 per ounce change in the gold price. EURO's cash flow is

expected to be primarily affected by income tax payments, since there are no tax

losses that can be carried forward to offset any future taxes payable. EURO

expects its cash flow will be adequate to meet all corporate and related

expenses.

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose principal asset is a royalty payable by IAMGOLD

Corporation ("IAMGOLD") related to the gold production of the Rosebel gold mine

in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"). The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by

IAMGOLD, and it is operated by IAMGOLD. EURO has approximately 62.5 million

shares outstanding. IAMGOLD France S.A.S., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary

of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued and outstanding shares of

EURO at June 30, 2017.

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Some statements in this news

release are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-

looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and

uncertainties. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting

the Company will be those anticipated by management.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available on SEDAR at

www.sedar.com. Further requests for information should be addressed to:

Benjamin Little Line Lacroix

Directeur-Général Directeur-Général Délégué

Tel: +1 416 933 4954 Tel: +1 450 677 2056

Email: blittle(at)euroressources.net Email : llacroix(at)euroressources.net







