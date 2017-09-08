GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in FLORA Phase 2a trial

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Forced vital capacity (FVC) in lungs stabilized over the 12-week treatment
period, placebo arm showed expected decline
* Functional respiratory imaging (FRI) confirms FVC data with statistical
significance
* GLPG1690 was generally well tolerated
* First autotaxin inhibitor to show effect in IPF patient trial
* GLPG1690 expected to progress to late stage trial
Mechelen, Belgium; 9 August 2017; 22.01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos
NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces positive topline results with its
autotaxin inhibitor GLPG1690 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
(IPF) in the FLORA Phase 2a trial.
FLORA was an exploratory, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial
investigating a once-daily oral dose of GLPG1690. The drug candidate was
administered for 12 weeks in 23 IPF patients, 17 of whom received GLPG1690 and
6 placebo. Primary objectives of the trial were to assess safety, tolerability,
pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of GLPG1690 in an IPF patient population.
Secondary objectives included the evaluation of lung function, changes in
disease biomarkers, FRI, and quality of life. The IPF diagnosis was confirmed by
central reading. The baseline characteristics of the recruited population were
in line with published data in similarly conducted studies and were balanced
between active and placebo. Patients with previous experience on nintedanib or
pirfenidone were required to have discontinued treatment with either agent for
at least 4 weeks prior to initiating treatment with GLPG1690.
Over the 12-week period, patients receiving GLPG1690 showed an FVC increase of
8 mL, while patients on placebo showed an FVC reduction of 87 mL (mean from
baseline). Such reductions in FVC in the placebo arm were in line with
expectations based on similarly conducted third-party studies in IPF patients.
In addition to the demonstrated absence of lung function decline over the 12
week period, more sensitive functional respiratory imaging (FRI) confirmed
disease stabilization in the GLPG1690 arm, versus disease progression in the
placebo arm, reaching statistical significance on two specific parameters.
Patients on GLPG1690 treatment showed a clear reduction of serum LPA18:2, a
biomarker for autotaxin inhibition, as expected based on the mechanism of action
of GLPG1690. Thus, the level of target engagement observed in Phase 1 with
healthy volunteers was confirmed in IPF patients in FLORA.
GLPG1690 was found to be generally well tolerated in this Phase 2 trial. Rates
of discontinuation due to adverse events, as well as serious adverse event
rates, were similar between patients on GLPG1690 and placebo.
Galapagos plans to rapidly progress GLPG1690 in a late stage trial and had
already discussions with regulators regarding trial design.
"Galapagos' results with GLPG1690 are extremely exciting and exceed those of
previous studies. This brings hope to patients with idiopathic pulmonary
fibrosis that new effective treatment may be on the horizon. Importantly, some
patients even showed an increase of lung function within only 12 weeks of
treatment, and the drug was well tolerated. The results from FLORA beg the
question how patients will fare with longer treatment. I urge Galapagos and the
IPF community to progress to the next phase of clinical trials as rapidly as
possible," said Dr. Toby Maher, Professor of Interstitial Lung Disease at
Imperial College, London and Consultant Physician at Royal Brompton Hospital,
London.
"Not only does GLPG1690 show early promise as a potential therapy for IPF, but
it also marks an important milestone for Galapagos as a company: proof of
concept in patients of a second mechanism of action coming from our target
discovery platform. Galapagos has shown that this platform continues to deliver
novel mechanisms of action beyond JAK1 in inflammation. The stabilization of FVC
over 12 weeks upon GLPG1690 treatment is a major milestone in IPF, where, by way
of reference, the currently approved treatments show a decrease of approximately
30 mL over the same treatment period," added Dr. Piet Wigerinck, Chief
Scientific Officer of Galapagos.
Galapagos plans to report the FLORA study results at a future medical
conference.
About GLPG1690
GLPG1690 is a small molecule, selective autotaxin inhibitor which is fully
proprietary to Galapagos. Galapagos identified the autotaxin target using its
proprietary target discovery platform and developed molecule GLPG1690 as an
inhibitor of this target. GLPG1690 showed promising results in relevant pre-
clinical models for IPF, and there is growing evidence in scientific literature
that autotaxin plays a role in this disease. GLPG1690 successfully completed a
Phase 1 trial in 2015, showing favorable findings relating to safety and
tolerability, and high target engagement in healthy volunteers. Galapagos
received orphan drug designation for GLPG1690 in IPF from the U.S. Food & Drug
Administration (FDA) and European Commission (EC). GLPG1690 is an
investigational drug and its efficacy and safety have not been established.
For information about the studies with GLPG1690: www.clinicaltrials.gov
For more information about GLPG1690: www.glpg.com/glpg-1690
About IPF
IPF is a chronic, relentlessly progressive fibrotic disorder of the lungs that
typically affects adults over the age of 40. There are approximately 200,000
patients with IPF in the U.S. and Europe, with 75,000 newly diagnosed patients
per year. As such, IPF is considered a rare disease. The clinical prognosis of
patients with IPF is poor as the median survival at diagnosis is 2 to 5 years.
Currently, no medical therapies have been found to cure IPF. The medical
treatment strategy aims to slow the disease progression and improve the quality
of life. Lung transplantation may be an option for appropriate patients with
progressive disease and minimal comorbidities.
Regulatory agencies have approved Esbriet[1] (pirfenidone) and Ofev[2]
(nintedanib) for the treatment of IPF. Both pirfenidone and nintedanib have been
shown to slow the rate of lung function decline in IPF and are likely to become
the standard of care worldwide. These regulatory approvals represent a major
breakthrough for IPF patients; yet neither drug improves lung function, and the
disease continues to progress in the majority of patients despite treatment.
Moreover, the adverse effects associated with these therapies include diarrhea,
liver function test abnormalities with nintedanib, nausea and rash with
pirfenidone. Therefore, there is still a large unmet medical need as IPF remains
a major cause of morbidity and mortality.
About Galapagos
Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company
specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with
novel modes of action. Our pipeline comprises Phase 3, Phase 2, Phase 1, pre-
clinical, and discovery programs in cystic fibrosis, inflammation, fibrosis,
osteoarthritis and other indications. We have discovered and developed
filgotinib: in collaboration with Gilead we aim to bring this JAK1-selective
inhibitor for inflammatory indications to patients all over the world. Galapagos
is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will
improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service
subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 550 employees, operating from its
Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in The Netherlands, France, and
Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014
on market abuse (market abuse regulation).
Forward-looking statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements
regarding Galapagos' strategic ambitions, the potential activity of GLPG1690,
the anticipated timing of future clinical studies with GLPG1690, the progression
and results of such studies, and Galapagos' interactions with regulatory
authorities. Galapagos cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are
not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known
and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual
results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of
Galapagos, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or
future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if
Galapagos' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the
development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such
forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or
developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences
are the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments,
clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval
requirements (including that data from the ongoing and planned clinical research
programs may not support registration or further development of GLPG1690 due to
safety, efficacy or other reasons), Galapagos' reliance on collaborations with
third parties, and estimating the commercial potential of Galapagos' product
candidates. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and
other risks can be found in Galapagos' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
filings and reports, including in Galapagos' most recent annual report on form
20-F filed with the SEC and subsequent filings and reports filed by Galapagos
with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any
undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos
expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements
in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto
or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement
is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required
by law or regulation.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] Esbriet(®) (pirfenidone) is indicated for the treatment of IPF by
Roche/Genentech.
[2] Ofev(®) (nintedanib) is indicated for the treatment of IPF by Boehringer
Ingelheim.
