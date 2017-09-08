GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in FLORA Phase 2a trial

* Forced vital capacity (FVC) in lungs stabilized over the 12-week treatment

period, placebo arm showed expected decline

* Functional respiratory imaging (FRI) confirms FVC data with statistical

significance

* GLPG1690 was generally well tolerated

* First autotaxin inhibitor to show effect in IPF patient trial

* GLPG1690 expected to progress to late stage trial



Webcast presentation of the results to be held tomorrow 10 August, 14.00 CET/8

AM EDT, +32 2 404 0659, access code 2084135; more call number info further down

Mechelen, Belgium; 9 August 2017; 22.01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos

NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces positive topline results with its

autotaxin inhibitor GLPG1690 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

(IPF) in the FLORA Phase 2a trial.

FLORA was an exploratory, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial

investigating a once-daily oral dose of GLPG1690. The drug candidate was

administered for 12 weeks in 23 IPF patients, 17 of whom received GLPG1690 and

6 placebo. Primary objectives of the trial were to assess safety, tolerability,

pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of GLPG1690 in an IPF patient population.

Secondary objectives included the evaluation of lung function, changes in

disease biomarkers, FRI, and quality of life. The IPF diagnosis was confirmed by

central reading. The baseline characteristics of the recruited population were

in line with published data in similarly conducted studies and were balanced

between active and placebo. Patients with previous experience on nintedanib or

pirfenidone were required to have discontinued treatment with either agent for

at least 4 weeks prior to initiating treatment with GLPG1690.



Over the 12-week period, patients receiving GLPG1690 showed an FVC increase of



8 mL, while patients on placebo showed an FVC reduction of 87 mL (mean from

baseline). Such reductions in FVC in the placebo arm were in line with

expectations based on similarly conducted third-party studies in IPF patients.

In addition to the demonstrated absence of lung function decline over the 12

week period, more sensitive functional respiratory imaging (FRI) confirmed

disease stabilization in the GLPG1690 arm, versus disease progression in the

placebo arm, reaching statistical significance on two specific parameters.

Patients on GLPG1690 treatment showed a clear reduction of serum LPA18:2, a

biomarker for autotaxin inhibition, as expected based on the mechanism of action

of GLPG1690. Thus, the level of target engagement observed in Phase 1 with

healthy volunteers was confirmed in IPF patients in FLORA.

GLPG1690 was found to be generally well tolerated in this Phase 2 trial. Rates

of discontinuation due to adverse events, as well as serious adverse event

rates, were similar between patients on GLPG1690 and placebo.

Galapagos plans to rapidly progress GLPG1690 in a late stage trial and had

already discussions with regulators regarding trial design.

"Galapagos' results with GLPG1690 are extremely exciting and exceed those of

previous studies. This brings hope to patients with idiopathic pulmonary

fibrosis that new effective treatment may be on the horizon. Importantly, some

patients even showed an increase of lung function within only 12 weeks of

treatment, and the drug was well tolerated. The results from FLORA beg the

question how patients will fare with longer treatment. I urge Galapagos and the

IPF community to progress to the next phase of clinical trials as rapidly as

possible," said Dr. Toby Maher, Professor of Interstitial Lung Disease at

Imperial College, London and Consultant Physician at Royal Brompton Hospital,

London.

"Not only does GLPG1690 show early promise as a potential therapy for IPF, but

it also marks an important milestone for Galapagos as a company: proof of

concept in patients of a second mechanism of action coming from our target

discovery platform. Galapagos has shown that this platform continues to deliver

novel mechanisms of action beyond JAK1 in inflammation. The stabilization of FVC

over 12 weeks upon GLPG1690 treatment is a major milestone in IPF, where, by way

of reference, the currently approved treatments show a decrease of approximately

30 mL over the same treatment period," added Dr. Piet Wigerinck, Chief

Scientific Officer of Galapagos.

Galapagos plans to report the FLORA study results at a future medical

conference.

About GLPG1690

GLPG1690 is a small molecule, selective autotaxin inhibitor which is fully

proprietary to Galapagos. Galapagos identified the autotaxin target using its

proprietary target discovery platform and developed molecule GLPG1690 as an

inhibitor of this target. GLPG1690 showed promising results in relevant pre-

clinical models for IPF, and there is growing evidence in scientific literature

that autotaxin plays a role in this disease. GLPG1690 successfully completed a

Phase 1 trial in 2015, showing favorable findings relating to safety and

tolerability, and high target engagement in healthy volunteers. Galapagos

received orphan drug designation for GLPG1690 in IPF from the U.S. Food & Drug

Administration (FDA) and European Commission (EC). GLPG1690 is an

investigational drug and its efficacy and safety have not been established.

For information about the studies with GLPG1690: www.clinicaltrials.gov



For more information about GLPG1690: www.glpg.com/glpg-1690

About IPF

IPF is a chronic, relentlessly progressive fibrotic disorder of the lungs that

typically affects adults over the age of 40. There are approximately 200,000

patients with IPF in the U.S. and Europe, with 75,000 newly diagnosed patients

per year. As such, IPF is considered a rare disease. The clinical prognosis of

patients with IPF is poor as the median survival at diagnosis is 2 to 5 years.

Currently, no medical therapies have been found to cure IPF. The medical

treatment strategy aims to slow the disease progression and improve the quality

of life. Lung transplantation may be an option for appropriate patients with

progressive disease and minimal comorbidities.

Regulatory agencies have approved Esbriet[1] (pirfenidone) and Ofev[2]

(nintedanib) for the treatment of IPF. Both pirfenidone and nintedanib have been

shown to slow the rate of lung function decline in IPF and are likely to become

the standard of care worldwide. These regulatory approvals represent a major

breakthrough for IPF patients; yet neither drug improves lung function, and the

disease continues to progress in the majority of patients despite treatment.

Moreover, the adverse effects associated with these therapies include diarrhea,

liver function test abnormalities with nintedanib, nausea and rash with

pirfenidone. Therefore, there is still a large unmet medical need as IPF remains

a major cause of morbidity and mortality.

About Galapagos



Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company

specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with

novel modes of action. Our pipeline comprises Phase 3, Phase 2, Phase 1, pre-

clinical, and discovery programs in cystic fibrosis, inflammation, fibrosis,

osteoarthritis and other indications. We have discovered and developed

filgotinib: in collaboration with Gilead we aim to bring this JAK1-selective

inhibitor for inflammatory indications to patients all over the world. Galapagos

is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will

improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service

subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 550 employees, operating from its

Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in The Netherlands, France, and

Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.



