Brussels, 10 August 2017 (07.00 a.m. CEST)
KBC Group: exceptionally strong result of 855 million euros in the second
quarter
Against the background of strong economic growth, low inflation, an appreciating
euro and low interest rates, KBC delivered an exceptionally strong performance
in the second quarter of 2017, posting a net profit of 855 million euros. The
quarter under review included robust total income and significant loan loss
impairment releases. This brought our net result for the first half of the year
to 1 485 million euros, one-third higher than the 1 113 million euros recorded
in the first half of 2016. Moreover, our lending and deposit volumes continued
to grow in the second quarter of 2017, and our solvency and liquidity position
remained strong. In line with our dividend policy, we will pay an interim
dividend of 1 euro per share on 17 November 2017.
Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2017
* Both our banking and insurance franchises in our core markets and core
activities continued to perform strongly.
* On a comparable basis, lending to and deposits received from our clients
continued to increase in all business units. Lending and deposits each went
up by 2% quarter-on-quarter and by a respective 4% and 8% year-on-year.
* Net interest income - our main source of income - was slightly higher
(+0.3%) than in the previous quarter (even after a technical shift to
trading and fair value income), but was down 4% on its year-earlier level.
The net interest margin came to 1.86%, down 2 basis points quarter-on-
quarter and 8 basis points year-on-year.
* Year-on-year, the premium income we earned on our non-life insurance
products increased by 6% while claims fell by 9%. Consequently, our non-life
combined ratio for the first half of 2017 ended up at an exceptional 84%.
Sales of our life insurance products decreased by some 12% quarter-on-
quarter and were down 26% on the high level recorded a year ago.
* Our net fee and commission income remained strong: it went up 19% year-on-
year, thanks in the main to our asset management services. Compared to the
previous quarter, net fee and commission income slightly decreased by 2%.
* Our other income items combined rose 15% quarter-on-quarter and 4% year-on-
year, thanks primarily to high trading and fair value income.
* Our operating expenses were significantly down on their level in the first
quarter, which had included the upfront booking of most of the bank taxes
for the full year. Excluding these taxes, expenses increased by 3% quarter-
on-quarter and 5% year-on-year. As a consequence, when the bank taxes are
evenly spread throughout the year and certain non-operating items excluded,
our adjusted cost/income ratio for the first half of 2017 stands at a
comfortable 53%.
* The quarter under review included 78 million euros in net loan loss
impairment releases. This was due essentially to 87 million euros in
impairment releases in Ireland, combined with a generally very low level of
impairment in all other countries. Consequently, our cost of credit amounted
to a very favourable -0.10% in the first half of 2017 (a negative figure
indicates a positive impact on profit).
* Our liquidity position remained strong, as did our capital base, with a
common equity ratio of 15.7% (fully loaded, Danish compromise), despite the
first-time consolidation of United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease.
Johan Thijs, our Group CEO, says:
'We have continued where we left off in the first quarter, delivering another
excellent performance in the second quarter on the back of robust revenues -
including resilient net interest income, solid net fee and commission income and
high trading and fair value results - and the release of loan loss provisions,
especially in Ireland. This resulted in an exceptionally strong 855 million
euros of net profit being posted in the quarter under review. Combined with the
630 million euros recorded in the first quarter, this brings our net result for
the first half of 2017 to 1 485 million euros, a 33% increase on the figure for
the comparable period of 2016.
The second quarter was also an important one on the strategic front. First of
all, we finalised the acquisition of United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease, which
has enabled us to take a quantum leap in Bulgaria, one of our six core
countries. We have now become a strong market player in this core market and
will be able to make a significant positive impact on the banking, insurance,
asset management and leasing businesses that we will pursue there.
Secondly, we fleshed out our 'Digital First' strategy in Ireland at an Investor
Visit event in Dublin on 21 June. We also provided an update of our group
strategy, our capital deployment plan and our financial guidance. We have
summarised our updated strategy in the slogan 'more of the same but
differently'. This means that we will leave our highly successful business model
and strategy largely unchanged, but adapt it to the new digital reality. In all
of this, our clients will drive the pace of action and change.
Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that our clients, shareholders and other
stakeholders benefit from our activities, something which all our employees are
committed to working towards. In closing, I'd like to take this opportunity
again to thank all the stakeholders who have put their trust in us to help them
achieve their goals and dreams.'
