Refresco continues to deliver on buy and build and organic volume growth in Q2 2017

Rotterdam, the Netherlands - August 10, 2017. Refresco Group N.V. publishes

second quarter 2017 results.

www.refresco.com.



Acquisition of Cott's bottling activities

On July 25, 2017, Refresco announced the signing of a definitive agreement with

Cott to acquire Cott's bottling activities for $1.25 billion, creating the

world's largest independent bottler with leadership positions in Europe and

North America. Cott's bottling activities consist of 24 production sites in

North America and 5 in the UK. It is a business with 2016 revenues of $1.7

billion[1], adjusted EBITDA of $136.5 million[2] and strong cash flow. The

acquisition anticipates the expected retail brands market growth in the US

driven by the expansion of hard discounters, expanding footprint of online

retailers and macro factors enabling retail brands growth. The acquisition has

significant synergy potential of around ?47 million. It will be more than 5%

earnings accretive already in the first full year of consolidation and

considerably higher in the second and third year. The acquisition will be fully

financed with debt. The company intends to issue ?200 million in new shares at

the earliest opportunity. The transaction is expected to close in the second

half of 2017.



Q2 2017 Highlights[3]

* Volume increased 20.5% to 2,052 million liters. Organic volume growth was

2.8%.

* Contract manufacturing volume increased to 37.7% of total volume mainly

driven by acquisitions.

* Gross profit margin per liter amounted to 13.4 euro cents in line with the

expected impact of last year's acquisition in the US (Q2 2016: 14.0 euro

cents). Like-for-like gross margin per liter was 13.9 euro cents.

* Adjusted EBITDA amounted to ?66 million (Q2 2016: ?68 million).

* Adjusted EPS was ?0.34 (Q2 2016: ?0.37).





Key figures

In millions of ?, unless stated otherwise Q2 2017 Q2 HY 2017 HY 2016

(unaudited) 2016



Volume (millions of liters) 2,052 1,703 3,726 3,028



Revenue 643 559 1,166 1,007



Gross profit margin per liter (euro cents) 13.4 14.0 13.7 14.3



EBITDA 65 67 102 101



Adjusted EBITDA 66 68 103 103



Net profit/(loss) 27 29 33 35



Adjusted net profit/(loss) 27 30 33 36



Adjusted EPS (euro cents) 34 37 41 45



Net debt ratio (net debt/LTM adj.EBITDA) - - 2.8 2.6





CEO Refresco, Hans Roelofs:

"In July we announced the acquisition of Cott's bottling activities transforming

Refresco into the world's largest independent bottler. In combining the two

companies we create nationwide coverage in the US - the largest single soft

drinks market globally - while adding significant capacity and extending our

broad product portfolio in the UK. This acquisition lies at the heart of our buy

& build strategy and is a perfect fit with Refresco's current activities. It

taps into the expected private label growth in the US enabling us to support

further growth of our core customers and it creates a US national platform for

contract manufacturing. We look forward to presenting this exciting new

development to shareholders for their approval at the Extraordinary General

Meeting on September 5, 2017.



"Looking back at the second quarter results we are pleased to report strong

volume growth in Europe and the US driven by acquisitions and organic growth. On

a like-for-like basis volume in retail brands remained stable and contract

manufacturing for A-brands was up double digit. Gross profit margin per liter

was in line with our expectations. Volume fluctuations in the quarter and

significant startup costs of recently installed production lines affected our

results."



[1] Based on US GAAP.

[2] Based on US GAAP.

[3] Change percentages and totals calculated before rounding.



Refresco reports Q2 2017 results:

http://hugin.info/169419/R/2126493/811888.pdf







