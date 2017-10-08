Refresco continues to deliver on buy and build and organic volume growth in Q2 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Rotterdam, the Netherlands - August 10, 2017. Refresco Group N.V. publishes
second quarter 2017 results.
www.refresco.com.
Acquisition of Cott's bottling activities
On July 25, 2017, Refresco announced the signing of a definitive agreement with
Cott to acquire Cott's bottling activities for $1.25 billion, creating the
world's largest independent bottler with leadership positions in Europe and
North America. Cott's bottling activities consist of 24 production sites in
North America and 5 in the UK. It is a business with 2016 revenues of $1.7
billion[1], adjusted EBITDA of $136.5 million[2] and strong cash flow. The
acquisition anticipates the expected retail brands market growth in the US
driven by the expansion of hard discounters, expanding footprint of online
retailers and macro factors enabling retail brands growth. The acquisition has
significant synergy potential of around ?47 million. It will be more than 5%
earnings accretive already in the first full year of consolidation and
considerably higher in the second and third year. The acquisition will be fully
financed with debt. The company intends to issue ?200 million in new shares at
the earliest opportunity. The transaction is expected to close in the second
half of 2017.
Q2 2017 Highlights[3]
* Volume increased 20.5% to 2,052 million liters. Organic volume growth was
2.8%.
* Contract manufacturing volume increased to 37.7% of total volume mainly
driven by acquisitions.
* Gross profit margin per liter amounted to 13.4 euro cents in line with the
expected impact of last year's acquisition in the US (Q2 2016: 14.0 euro
cents). Like-for-like gross margin per liter was 13.9 euro cents.
* Adjusted EBITDA amounted to ?66 million (Q2 2016: ?68 million).
* Adjusted EPS was ?0.34 (Q2 2016: ?0.37).
Key figures
In millions of ?, unless stated otherwise Q2 2017 Q2 HY 2017 HY 2016
(unaudited) 2016
Volume (millions of liters) 2,052 1,703 3,726 3,028
Revenue 643 559 1,166 1,007
Gross profit margin per liter (euro cents) 13.4 14.0 13.7 14.3
EBITDA 65 67 102 101
Adjusted EBITDA 66 68 103 103
Net profit/(loss) 27 29 33 35
Adjusted net profit/(loss) 27 30 33 36
Adjusted EPS (euro cents) 34 37 41 45
Net debt ratio (net debt/LTM adj.EBITDA) - - 2.8 2.6
CEO Refresco, Hans Roelofs:
"In July we announced the acquisition of Cott's bottling activities transforming
Refresco into the world's largest independent bottler. In combining the two
companies we create nationwide coverage in the US - the largest single soft
drinks market globally - while adding significant capacity and extending our
broad product portfolio in the UK. This acquisition lies at the heart of our buy
& build strategy and is a perfect fit with Refresco's current activities. It
taps into the expected private label growth in the US enabling us to support
further growth of our core customers and it creates a US national platform for
contract manufacturing. We look forward to presenting this exciting new
development to shareholders for their approval at the Extraordinary General
Meeting on September 5, 2017.
"Looking back at the second quarter results we are pleased to report strong
volume growth in Europe and the US driven by acquisitions and organic growth. On
a like-for-like basis volume in retail brands remained stable and contract
manufacturing for A-brands was up double digit. Gross profit margin per liter
was in line with our expectations. Volume fluctuations in the quarter and
significant startup costs of recently installed production lines affected our
results."
