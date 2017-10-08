(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Basilea reports improved financial results in half-year 2017 driven by growing
product sales; significant progress on partnering and development programs
* Completed license agreement with Pfizer for Cresemba in Europe (excluding
Nordics), Russia, Turkey and Israel; CHF 70 million upfront payment and up
to USD 427 million in milestones
* 56 percent increase in total revenue, amounting to CHF 46.2 million
* BARDA committed USD 54.8 million in additional funding to support phase 3
development of ceftobiprole for registration in the U.S.
* Agreement with Adult Brain Tumor Consortium for phase 1 clinical study to
explore BAL101553 in newly diagnosed glioblastoma
Basel, Switzerland, August 10, 2017 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN)
announced today its financial results for the first half of financial year 2017
with product sales from Cresemba(®) (isavuconazole) and Zevtera(®)/Mabelio(®)
(ceftobiprole) in Europe increased to CHF 9.8 million (H1 2016: CHF 1.9 million;
+416% year-on-year) plus royalties on U.S. Cresemba sales of CHF 5.2 million
(H1 2016: CHF 3.0 million; +73%). Total revenue amounted to CHF 46.2 million
(H1 2016: CHF 29.7 million; +56%). Basilea reported CHF 253.1 million in cash
and investments as of June 30, 2017 and a significantly reduced operating loss
of CHF 17.7 million in the first half-year (H1 2016: CHF 24.8 million; -29%).
Basilea's Chief Executive Officer Ronald Scott said: "We are very pleased with
the strong sales performance of Cresemba in Europe and the U.S., which reflects
its increasing recognition as a valuable treatment option for patients suffering
from potentially life-threatening invasive fungal infections. Our recent license
agreement with Pfizer is another important step toward our goal to maximize the
global value of our brands."
Anti-infectives: Significant partnerships executed in important further markets
In June, Basilea announced a license agreement with Pfizer for the antifungal
Cresemba in more than 40 countries in Europe (excluding the Nordics), Russia,
Turkey and Israel. The transaction was completed on July 19, 2017, providing
Basilea an upfront payment of CHF 70 million. Cresemba sales in Europe generated
after the completion of the transaction are booked by Pfizer with Basilea
receiving royalties in the mid-teen range on Pfizer's sales in its territory.
Basilea is also eligible under the license agreement to receive up to
USD 427 million in additional payments upon achievement of pre-specified
regulatory and sales milestones.
Also in June, Basilea entered into a distribution agreement for isavuconazole
and ceftobiprole with Avir Pharma Inc. for Canada, adding another partner to the
distribution collaborations already in place for Latin America (Grupo Biotoscana
S.L.), the Nordics (Unimedic Pharma AB) and the Middle East and North Africa
(MENA) region (Hikma Pharmaceuticals LLC). The first product revenues from
distribution partnerships were generated in H1 2017 and Basilea expects sales to
steadily increase over the coming years as the drugs gain approval and are
launched in additional countries.
For Japan, Basilea granted a license to Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation for the
development and commercialization of isavuconazole. Asahi Kasei Pharma is
conducting an abbreviated clinical development program which is needed for a
potential registration in Japan. Asahi Kasei Pharma successfully completed a
phase 1 study in healthy volunteers and now plans to progress towards a phase 3
study, the details of which are currently under discussion with the Japanese
regulatory authority.
Additional BARDA funding to support ceftobiprole phase 3 development for the
U.S. market
Basilea was awarded additional USD 54.8 million in June 2017 under its contract
with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The
funding is available to reimburse costs for the clinical phase 3 development of
ceftobiprole to support a potential regulatory filing in the U.S. BARDA
initially provided funding of approximately USD 20 million for the preparation
of the phase 3 program. The total value of the BARDA contract could reach
approximately USD 108 million over a period of 4.5 years from 2016 if pre-
defined milestones are met. Based on the agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) on Special Protocol Assessments for two phase 3 studies
with ceftobiprole - one in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB) and one in
acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) - Basilea is in
preparation to initiate these studies.
Two oncology drug candidates in clinical development: tumor checkpoint
controller BAL101553 and panRAF/SRC kinase inhibitor BAL3833
Significant progress has also been achieved in the clinical-stage oncology
projects. Basilea continued to explore the safety and tolerability of BAL101553
in two phase 1/2a clinical studies in patients with solid tumors. The first
study evaluates the oral dosage form and the second study evaluates continuous
infusion as an alternative dosing regimen. Based on promising preclinical data,
the oral study was amended in late 2016 by adding a separate arm for patients
with recurrent or progressive glioblastoma after prior radiotherapy, with or
without chemotherapy. Glioblastoma is the most common primary brain tumor and
one of the most lethal types of cancer. Interim data from both solid tumor
studies were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
meeting this June.
To further explore the potential of BAL101553 in glioblastoma, Basilea will
conduct a phase 1 clinical study in collaboration with the Adult Brain Tumor
Consortium (ABTC), which is funded by the U.S. National Cancer Institute. The
study will determine the safety and tolerability of BAL101553 in combination
with standard radiation treatment in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma
who have a reduced sensitivity to standard chemotherapy due to an unmethylated
MGMT promoter. MGMT promoter status is an important prognostic molecular genetic
biomarker in glioblastoma. Today, patients with an unmethylated MGMT promoter
have fewer therapeutic options than those with a methylated MGMT promoter and
also have a worse disease prognosis.
BAL3833 is investigated in an oral phase 1 clinical dose-escalation study in
patients with solid tumor cancers including metastatic melanoma. The study is
being sponsored by The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a partner of The
Institute of Cancer Research, London, from which the compound originates.
BAL3833 blocks BRAF and CRAF and also inhibits the SRC kinase family, which play
an important role in the transmission of cell growth and proliferation signals.
If deregulated, they are associated with tumor growth and the development of
resistance to current therapies.
Near-term focus on growing product revenues and progressing the pipeline
Basilea's CEO Ronald Scott stated: "Going forward, we are focusing on supporting
Pfizer in preparing for commercializing Cresemba in major European markets. We
expect that Pfizer will be able to further increase product sales across Europe,
in which we will participate through royalties and potential sales milestone
payments. To date, Basilea's existing partnerships cover more than eighty
countries around the world and we are working toward further distribution
agreements for Cresemba and Zevtera in the few remaining key territories such as
Asia-Pacific and China. We are also exploring partnering opportunities for
Zevtera in Europe. In addition, we anticipate starting the ceftobiprole clinical
phase 3 study in skin infections in the fourth quarter of this year and the
bloodstream infection study in the first part of 2018, both under the BARDA
contract."
In collaboration with the ABTC, Basilea plans to start the phase 1 combination
study with BAL101553 in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma in the fourth
quarter of this year. Furthermore, Basilea anticipates completing patient
recruitment into the BAL101553 phase 1/2a solid tumor study with once-daily oral
dosing by end of this year. Completion of patient recruitment into the separate
glioblastoma study arm and into the continuous infusion study is expected in the
first half of 2018. For BAL3833, completion of patient recruitment into the
phase 1 study is anticipated in the next six to nine months.
Key figures
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
| (In CHF million, except per share data) | H1 2017 | H1 2016 |
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
| Product revenue | 9.8 | 1.9 |
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
| Contract revenue | 31.2 | 27.8 |
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
| Revenue from R&D services | 0.1 | 0.0 |
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
| Other revenue | 5.0 | 0.0 |
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
| Total revenue | 46.2 | 29.7 |
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
| Costs of products sold | (3.5) | (3.0) |
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
| Research & development expenses, net | (26.4) | (24.8) |
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
| Selling, general & administration expenses | (33.9) | (26.8) |
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
| Total cost and operating expenses | (63.9) | (54.6) |
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
| Operating loss | (17.7) | (24.8) |
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
| Net loss | (20.6) | (27.9) |
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
| Net cash used for operating activities | (36.6) | (53.7) |
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
| Basic and diluted loss per share, in CHF | (1.90) | (2.76) |
+----------------------------------------------+---------+---------+
+--------------------------------+---------------+---------------+
| (In CHF million) | June 30, 2017 | Dec. 31, 2016 |
+--------------------------------+---------------+---------------+
| Cash and financial investments | 253.1 | 289.0 |
+--------------------------------+---------------+---------------+
Notes: Consolidated figures in conformity with U.S. GAAP; rounding was
consistently applied.
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Basilea
Pharmaceutica Ltd. for the first half-year 2017 can be found on the Company's
website at http://interimreport.basilea.com.
Financial summary
In the first half-year of 2017 product revenue increased to CHF 9.8 million (H1
2016: CHF 1.9 million). Contract revenue in this period amounted to
CHF 31.2 million (1H 2016: CHF 27.8 million), including CHF 18.8 million (H1
2016: CHF 18.8 million) related to the global agreement for Toctino(®) and CHF
11.3 million (H1 2016: CHF 9.1 million) related to the license agreement with
Astellas for isavuconazole. Total revenue in H1 2017 including sales increased
by 56% to CHF 46.2 million (H1 2016: CHF 29.7 million).
Research and development expenses amounted to CHF 26.4 million (H1 2016:
CHF 24.8 million) and were mainly related to activities for the ceftobiprole
phase 3 program for the U.S., phase 1/2a development of oncology drug candidate
BAL101533, phase 1 clinical development of oncology drug candidate BAL3833,
costs for the pediatric program for ceftobiprole and activities related to
isavuconazole.
Selling, general and administration expenses amounted to CHF 33.9 million (H1
2016: CHF 26.8 million), and included costs related to the commercialization of
Cresemba and Zevtera/Mabelio in major European markets. The increase by
CHF 7.1 million as compared to H1 2016 is mainly related to increased
investments in the commercialization of Cresemba following additional country
launches in H2 2016.
In H1 2017, the operating loss was reduced by 28.6% to CHF 17.7 million from
CHF 24.8 million in H1 2016 and net loss in H1 2017 was reduced to
CHF 20.6 million (H1 2016: CHF 27.9 million), resulting in a lower basic and
diluted loss per share of CHF 1.90 (H1 2016: CHF 2.76).
The net cash used in operating activities in H1 2017 amounted to
CHF 36.6 million as compared to CHF 53.7 million in H1 2016. This improvement in
comparison to H1 2016 is mainly due to higher revenue from product sales and
royalties.
Combined cash and investments amounted to CHF 253.1 million as of June
30, 2017*, compared to CHF 289.0 million as of December 31, 2016.
*(pre-Pfizer upfront payment)
Financial outlook
Basilea continues to focus on growing revenues from its two marketed products
while at the same time advancing its clinical development pipeline. Basilea
updates its financial guidance for 2017. As Cresemba sales are booked by Pfizer
following completion of the transaction, Basilea now anticipates its 2017
product sales to be approximately CHF 13 million, and a participation in partner
sales through royalties of approximately CHF 15 million. Total operating
expenses for 2017, net of anticipated BARDA reimbursements, are estimated at
CHF 9-10 million on average per month with an operating loss of approximately
CHF 2 million on average per month.
Portfolio status
Cresemba (isavuconazole) - an i.v. and oral azole antifungal for the treatment
of invasive mold infections
Isavuconazole is an i.v. and oral azole antifungal and the active agent of the
prodrug isavuconazonium sulfate. It received marketing authorization in Europe
for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for the
treatment of adult patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is
inappropriate.(1) It is approved in the United States for patients 18 years of
age and older in the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive
mucormycosis.(2) A decision by Swissmedic on Basilea's marketing authorization
application for Switzerland is anticipated in 2017. Isavuconazole has orphan
drug designation for the approved indications in Europe and the U.S. and was
designated a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) under the Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now (GAIN)
Act. Basilea has entered into license and distribution agreements for
isavuconazole in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Latin America, the Middle East and
North Africa (MENA) region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and Israel. The drug is
commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. In Europe, it is currently
marketed in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Austria. Pfizer is
anticipated to assume the responsibility for commercializing the drug in Europe
(excluding the Nordic countries) by the end of 2017. Basilea's license partner
Astellas Pharma US markets the drug in the U.S. Outside the U.S. and the EU,
isavuconazole is currently not approved for commercial use.
Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole) - an antibiotic from the cephalosporin class for
i.v. administration with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of
Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including methicillin-susceptible and
resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA) and susceptible Pseudomonas spp.
Ceftobiprole is approved for sale in 13 European countries and several non-
European countries for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired
pneumonia (CAP) and hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), excluding ventilator-
associated pneumonia (VAP).(3) It received Qualified Infectious Disease Product
(QIDP) designation from the FDA for the potential treatment of community-
acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure
infections (ABSSSI). The drug is currently marketed in Germany, Italy, the
United Kingdom, France, Austria and Switzerland under the trade names Zevtera or
Mabelio. Basilea has entered into distribution agreements for the drug in Latin
America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Canada and the Nordics.
Basilea is conducting a clinical phase 3 program aiming at the regulatory
approval of ceftobiprole in the United States. It consists of two cross-
supportive phase 3 studies, one in the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus
bacteremia (bloodstream infections) and the second one in ABSSSI. Basilea
reached agreement with the FDA on Special Protocol Assessments for both studies.
The program receives funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and
Development Authority (BARDA), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, under contract
number HHSO100201600002C. The total value of the contract, which was signed in
2016, could reach approximately USD 108 million over a period of 4.5 years if
pre-defined milestones are met.
BAL101553 - a small-molecule tumor checkpoint controller in phase 1/2a clinical
testing in patients with advanced solid tumors including recurrent or
progressive glioblastoma
The drug candidate BAL101553 (prodrug of BAL27862)(4) is being developed as a
potential therapy for diverse cancers. Basilea is exploring once-daily oral
dosing of BAL101553 in an open-label phase 1/2a study in adult patients with
advanced solid tumors. This study was amended in late 2016 to include the
enrollment of adult patients with recurrent or progressive glioblastoma (brain
cancer) after prior radiotherapy with or without chemotherapy. In another phase
1/2a clinical study, Basilea is exploring weekly 48-hour continuous infusion of
BAL101553 as an alternative dosing regimen for the treatment of solid tumors. In
June 2017, Basilea entered into a clinical study agreement with the Adult Brain
Tumor Consortium (ABTC) in the U.S., to conduct a clinical phase 1 study with
BAL101553 to determine the safety and tolerability of BAL101553 in combination
with standard radiation. The study will enroll patients with newly diagnosed
glioblastoma who have a reduced sensitivity to the standard chemotherapy with
temozolomide due to an unmethylated MGMT promoter. MGMT promoter status is an
important prognostic molecular genetic biomarker in glioblastoma. In preclinical
studies, the active moiety of the prodrug, BAL27862, demonstrated in-vitro and
in-vivo activity against diverse treatment-resistant cancer models, including
tumors refractory to conventional approved therapeutics and
radiotherapy.(5, 6, 7) BAL101553 efficiently distributed to the brain, with
anticancer activity in glioblastoma models.(8, 9, 10) BAL27862 binds the
colchicine site of tubulin with distinct effects on microtubule
organization,(11) resulting in the activation of the "spindle assembly
checkpoint" which promotes tumor cell death.(12)
BAL3833 - a phase 1 oral oncology drug candidate (panRAF/SRC kinase inhibitor)
targeting tumor growth and therapeutic resistance
BAL3833 (also known as CCT3833) is an orally available small-molecule drug
candidate. It is a panRAF/SRC kinase inhibitor as it blocks BRAF and CRAF and
also inhibits the SRC kinase family. The compound originates from The Institute
of Cancer Research in London, where it was developed by scientists funded by
Cancer Research UK and the Wellcome Trust. It is currently being explored as a
daily oral administration in a clinical phase 1 dose-escalation study in adult
patients with advanced solid tumors, including metastatic melanoma. RAF and SRC
kinases play an important role in the transmission of cell growth and
proliferation signals. If deregulated, they are associated with tumor growth and
the development of resistance to current therapies. In particular, melanoma is
often linked to a mutated BRAF kinase. BAL3833 demonstrated activity in
preclinical studies in a range of patient-derived melanoma models with intrinsic
or acquired resistance to selective BRAF inhibitors,(13) as well as tumor models
derived from colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancers associated with genetic
changes resulting in activation of the RAF pathway.(14)
Conference call
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. invites you to participate in a conference call on
Thursday, August 10, 2017, 4 p.m. (CEST), during which the Company will discuss
today's press release.
Dial-in numbers are:
+41 (0) 58 310 5000 (Europe and RoW)
+1 (1) 866 291 4166 (USA)
+44 (0) 203 059 5862 (U.K.)
A playback will be available 1 hour after the conference call until Monday,
August 14, 2017, 6 p.m. (CEST). Participants requesting a digital playback may
dial:
+41 (0) 91 612 4330 (Europe and RoW)
+1 (1) 866 416 2558 (USA)
+44 (0) 207 108 6233 (U.K.)
and will be asked to enter the ID 15340 followed by the # sign.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company
developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance
and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of
bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. Basilea is committed to
discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products
to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland
and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be
found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking
statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance
or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from
any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this
communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-
looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
+----------------------------------------------------+
| Peer Nils Schröder, PhD |
| Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations |
| +41 61 606 1102 |
| media_relations(at)basilea.com |
| investor_relations(at)basilea.com |
+----------------------------------------------------+
This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
