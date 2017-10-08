(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CapMan Plc Stock Exchange release 10 August 2017 at 08.40 a.m. EEST
CapMan's financial reporting in 2018
CapMan Group will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2017 on
Thursday, 1 February 2018. The Annual Report for 2017 will be published in
February 2018 during week 8.
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on 14 March 2018 at
10.00 a.m. EET in Helsinki. Shareholders have a right to put on the agenda of
the AGM items that are within the competence of the general meeting. A
shareholder must declare his or her demands in writing to CapMan Plc's Board of
Directors on Thursday 4 January 2018 at the latest. Such a demand shall be sent
by email to agm(at)capman.com or by mail to the address CapMan Plc / Legal and
Compliance, Ludviginkatu 6, 00130 Helsinki, Finland.
In addition to the Financial Statements Bulletin, CapMan Group will publish
three financial reports in 2018 as follows:
Interim Report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2018 on
26 April 2018
Half-Year Financial Report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2018 on
9 August 2018
Interim Report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2018 on
1 November 2018
CapMan's financial information will be published in Finnish and English. All
financial information is
available immediately after release also at CapMan's website, www.capman.com.
CAPMAN PLC
Katariina Kataja
Manager, Communications and IR
DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ Helsinki
Principal media
CapMan
CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and specialised asset management company.
As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have actively developed hundreds
of companies and real estate and thereby created substantial value in these
businesses and assets over the last 25 years. CapMan has today 110 private
equity professionals and manages ?2.3 billion in assets. We mainly manage the
assets of our customers, the investors, but also make direct investments from
our own balance sheet in areas without an active fund. Our objective is to
provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors and value
adding services to professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented
companies and tenants. Our current investment strategies cover Buyout, Growth
Equity, Real Estate, Russia, Credit, Infrastructure and Tactical Opportunities.
We also have a growing service business that currently includes fundraising
advisory, procurement activities and fund management.
