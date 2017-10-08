CapMan's financial reporting in 2018

CapMan's financial reporting in 2018



CapMan Group will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2017 on

Thursday, 1 February 2018. The Annual Report for 2017 will be published in

February 2018 during week 8.



The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on 14 March 2018 at

10.00 a.m. EET in Helsinki. Shareholders have a right to put on the agenda of

the AGM items that are within the competence of the general meeting. A

shareholder must declare his or her demands in writing to CapMan Plc's Board of

Directors on Thursday 4 January 2018 at the latest. Such a demand shall be sent

by email to agm(at)capman.com or by mail to the address CapMan Plc / Legal and

Compliance, Ludviginkatu 6, 00130 Helsinki, Finland.



In addition to the Financial Statements Bulletin, CapMan Group will publish

three financial reports in 2018 as follows:

Interim Report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2018 on

26 April 2018

Half-Year Financial Report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2018 on

9 August 2018

Interim Report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2018 on

1 November 2018



CapMan's financial information will be published in Finnish and English. All

financial information is

available immediately after release also at CapMan's website, www.capman.com.

CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and specialised asset management company.

As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have actively developed hundreds

of companies and real estate and thereby created substantial value in these



businesses and assets over the last 25 years. CapMan has today 110 private

equity professionals and manages ?2.3 billion in assets. We mainly manage the

assets of our customers, the investors, but also make direct investments from

our own balance sheet in areas without an active fund. Our objective is to

provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors and value

adding services to professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented

companies and tenants. Our current investment strategies cover Buyout, Growth

Equity, Real Estate, Russia, Credit, Infrastructure and Tactical Opportunities.

We also have a growing service business that currently includes fundraising

advisory, procurement activities and fund management.







