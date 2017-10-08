Marapharm Ventures Inc. "Marapharm" announces the location and centralization of management for US operations to Las Vegas, Nevada



August 10th, 2017 Kelowna, BC



Marapharm is pleased to announce that it is locating administration and executives to Las Vegas, Nevada to be proximate to the companys rapidly expanding base of operations in the United States.



"A move to centralize our US executive offices has been our plan all along and it is exciting to place our stake in the ground in such a vibrant and welcoming city. Las Vegas is strategically located for business travel to Marapharm operations in Nevada, California, Washington, and abroad. Las Vegas has a great pool of the type of talent we seek - executive, financial, and marketing" according to Marapharm CEO, Linda Sampson.



The move will spur local growth as Marapharm will engage a placement agency in Las Vegas to staff the new corporate office and operation sites throughout North America. Marapharm has also has contracted a local commercial agent for suitable office space. The Las Vegas office is expected to create 10 management jobs and hundreds of additional employment positions, including but not limited to technicians, cultivators, scientists, and processors, for cannabis operations.



Marapharm's head office in Canada will remain focused on acquisitions, the Maragold subsidiary, investments, compliance and corporate governance.



