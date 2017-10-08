GAM appoints Shizu Kishimoto to lead Japan sales

(firmenpresse) - TOKYO, JAPAN -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- has appointed Shizu Kishimoto to lead its sales and to oversee its business operations in Japan as the independent active asset manager continues to build out its reach in Asia. She will be based in Tokyo.

Kishimoto joins GAM as representative director and president on 14 August 2017 as per the resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders and the meeting of GAM Japan Limited Board of Directors. She will report to Rossen Djounov, who was appointed head of Asia and relocated to Hong Kong in May 2017. Kishimoto brings 20 years of experience covering the Japanese market.

GAM is an independent global asset management firm, founded in 1983, focused on truly active management of differentiated investment solutions. Collectively, GAM manages CHF 131.3 billion in assets for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors, as at 30 June 2017. The company employs more than 900 people in 13 countries, including Japan, where it established an office in Tokyo in 1997.

Kishimoto joins GAM from Schroder Investment Management Japan, where she was head of intermediary business. She formerly spent 13 years at BNY Mellon Asset Management Japan, where she was most recently representative director and president. Prior to this, she held roles at UBS Trust and Banking and Credit Suisse Asset Management. Kishimoto began her career at Morgan Stanley Japan Limited, where she spent seven years. She holds a BA in English Literature from Keio University and is a Chartered Member of the Security Analysts Association of Japan. She was appointed to the board of the Japan Investment Trust Association in 2015.

