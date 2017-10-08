SPiiPlusES: Powerful multi-axis controller improves motion control performance of any EtherCAT® based automation network

Acting as an EtherCAT node, the SPiiPlusES supports the standard DS402 drive protocol as well as manufacturer specific commands.

As an EtherCAT Master Controller, the SPiiPlusES also controls up to 64 fully synchronized axes with an EtherCAT cycle rate up to 5KHz. The network can be comprised of any ACS Universal Drive Modules, NanoPWM? Drive Modules, I/O modules, as well as non-ACS EtherCAT modules.

Applications that use an EtherCAT automation controller, such as semiconductor processing, laser micro-machining, electronics manufacturing and digital printing, can benefit from the unique and advanced capabilities of the SPiiPlusES motion controller and ACS drives to enhance accuracy and throughput.

?The SPiiPlusES delivers high performance motion control capabilities such as advanced profile generation, faster EtherCAT cycle rates, network redundancy, and advanced control algorithms for mechanically coupled systems such as gantries, tripods, hexapods, and more, to enhance performance, reliability and machine uptime,? said Jason Goerges, Product Marketing Manager. ?The SPiiPlusES significantly expands the motion performance and capabilities of multi axes machines controlled by EtherCAT based automation controllers and PLCs.?

For more information on the SPiiPlusES contact ACS by e-mail at: oferb(at)acsmotioncontrol.com

Or go to: SPiiPlusES Data Sheet

About ACS Motion Control

An international manufacturer of advanced multi-axis motion controllers, machine controllers and integrated control modules, ACS provides standard and custom products that combine power and precision to deliver flexible, economical, user-friendly motion and machine control solutions. Established in 1985, ACS? international headquarters is located in Israel and its North American headquarters resides in Bloomington, MN. ACS also has facilities in Germany, South Korea and China, and distributors worldwide that deliver dependable customer service and product support. ACS is an ISO9001-certified manufacturing facility, demonstrating its continuous commitment to providing customers with reliable devices that are thoroughly tested with the latest available techniques.



EtherCAT® is registered trademark and patented technology, licensed by Beckhoff Automation GmbH, Germany.





Company information / Profile:

