trans-o-flex welcomes 18 new trainees

The provider of logistic services offers integrated degree programmes as well as traditional apprenticeships / Good chance for graduates of being taken on

(PresseBox) - st for the transportation of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and consumer electronics as well as other sensitive high-quality products provides training and education for approximately 35 trainees and students. ?A qualified training is a win-win situation?, says Wolfgang P. Albeck, CEO of trans-o-flex. ?In light of the shortage of skilled labour, companies that provide training and education stand a good chance of attracting the talents they need to stand out against their competitors in the service sector. Today, the logistics industry offers young people a wide range of training opportunities associated with highly interesting prospects in the long term.? In the last five years, trans-o-flex took on up to 80 percent of the trainees offering them permanent employment. Today, many former trainees work for trans-o-flex in management positions. ?However, we consider good training not only the result of a targeted talent management?, continues Albeck. ?We also accept it as our corporate responsibility towards society to provide excellent training. The integrated degree programme system is one of the most important factors for the long-term success of Germany.?

trans-o-flex?s range of traditional apprenticeships comprises trainings as office manager, management assistant for forwarding and logistics service providers (with the additional qualification as logistics assistant), qualified IT specialist, as well as warehouse logistics specialist and specialist for courier, express delivery and postal services. Normally, these trainings start every year on 1st August. In addition to this, trans-o-flex also employs students in so-called integrated degree programmes, which start in October. Here, the students, during the three-year Bachelor degree course, receive theoretical knowledge at the Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University (DHBW) and then, during their work for the company, translate their knowledge into practical experience. The programmes comprise degree courses in Information Technology, Business Information Systems as well as Business Economics with a focus on Forwarding, Transport and Logistics.





The trans-o-flex Group's core competence focuses on the provision of logistic solutions for the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and consumer electronics industries as well on the transportation of other high-quality, sensitive goods. For the transportation of pharmaceutical products, trans-o-flex has built a nationwide network that includes active temperature control and full documentation. To this end, the company, in its Pharma Logistics business area, has installed transport systems that are suitable for the transportation of pharmaceutical products in the temperature ranges of between 15 and 25 °C and between 2 and 8 °C in compliance with the EU directives for the transportation of pharmaceutical products. In its Technology Logistics business area, trans-o-flex organises transports for customers from other industries, mainly consumer electronics. These customers also benefit from the high standards with respect to safety, hygiene, reliability and transparency which trans-o-flex has established for the pharmaceutical industry. In its Contract Logistics business area, trans-o-flex bundles services from storage and picking & packing up to individual value-added services. At an international level, trans-o-flex focuses on the implementation of logistic concepts via the networks EUROTEMP (temperature-controlled logistics) and EURODIS (in 36 European countries). Both nationally and internationally, trans-o-flex, in contrast to 100-% parcel services, delivers both goods in parcels and on pallets and also offers special services, such as the transportation of hazardous goods (without being limited to small quantities), express and time-window deliveries as well as direct deliveries. Thus, the company covers the entire logistic chain from procurement and warehousing to distribution and fulfilment. In 2016, annual sales of the trans-o-flex Group, which has a workforce of approximately 1,900 employees, amounted to ca. ? 490 million. For more information, go to www.trans-o-flex.com.





Company information / Profile:

The trans-o-flex Group's core competence focuses on the provision of logistic solutions for the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and consumer electronics industries as well on the transportation of other high-quality, sensitive goods. For the transportation of pharmaceutical products, trans-o-flex has built a nationwide network that includes active temperature control and full documentation. To this end, the company, in its Pharma Logistics business area, has installed transport systems that are suitable for the transportation of pharmaceutical products in the temperature ranges of between 15 and 25 °C and between 2 and 8 °C in compliance with the EU directives for the transportation of pharmaceutical products. In its Technology Logistics business area, trans-o-flex organises transports for customers from other industries, mainly consumer electronics. These customers also benefit from the high standards with respect to safety, hygiene, reliability and transparency which trans-o-flex has established for the pharmaceutical industry. In its Contract Logistics business area, trans-o-flex bundles services from storage and picking & packing up to individual value-added services. At an international level, trans-o-flex focuses on the implementation of logistic concepts via the networks EUROTEMP (temperature-controlled logistics) and EURODIS (in 36 European countries). Both nationally and internationally, trans-o-flex, in contrast to 100-% parcel services, delivers both goods in parcels and on pallets and also offers special services, such as the transportation of hazardous goods (without being limited to small quantities), express and time-window deliveries as well as direct deliveries. Thus, the company covers the entire logistic chain from procurement and warehousing to distribution and fulfilment. In 2016, annual sales of the trans-o-flex Group, which has a workforce of approximately 1,900 employees, amounted to ca. ? 490 million. For more information, go to www.trans-o-flex.com.





Date: 08/10/2017 - 09:11

Language: English

News-ID 556006

Character count: 4360

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: trans-o-flex Schnell-Lieferdienst GmbH

Stadt: .08.2017 (PresseBox) - A total of 18 young women and men have joined trans-o-flex to start integrate





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease