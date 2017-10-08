Cruz Cobalt Commences Airborne Work Program on Four Separate Ontario Cobalt Prospects



(firmenpresse) - Cruz Cobalt Commences Airborne Work Program on Four Separate Ontario Cobalt Prospects



August 10, 2017



Cruz Cobalt Corp. (CUZ-TSXv, BKTPF-OTCBB, A2DMG8--FSE) is pleased to announce that Eagle GeoPhysics ("Eagle") based out of Quebec, has now commenced the airborne work program over Cruz's four separate Ontario cobalt properties. The airborne survey is the first of several work programs that are being formulated.



Cruz President, James Nelson, stated, "We are pleased to be underway on the airborne survey. This survey will greatly assist in the focus of the planned upcoming drill program as Cruz has one of the largest land packages in the Ontario Cobalt District. This substantial acreage was primarily acquired well over a year ago, much earlier than most new entrants to the cobalt district. We look forward to uncovering some additional data that may provide new cobalt targets as well as tightening up our current areas of focus.



Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of four in Ontario, three in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, making Cruz one of the single largest land holders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 900-acre Coleman Cobalt prospect, the 900-acre Johnson Cobalt Prospect, the 5500-acre Hector Cobalt Prospect and the 1,480-acre Bucke Cobalt Prospect. Our 4935-acre War Eagle Cobalt Prospect in British Columbia covers a past-producing mine.



If you would like to be added to Cruzs email list please send an email to info(at)cruzcobaltcorp.com



James Nelson

President

604.899.9150

Toll free 1.855.599.9150



Cruz Cobalt Corp.

Suite 1470 - 701 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C6



www.cruzcobaltcorp.com

twitter (at)CruzCobalt









