Spearmint Acquires Vanadium Prospect in Quebec, Canada

August 10, 2017



Spearmint Resources Inc. (SRJ or the Company) (SRJ-TSX.V) (SPMTF-OTCBB) (A2AHL5--FSE) wishes to announce that it has acquired a 100 percent interest in 1 additional vanadium prospect, located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec. This 1 additional vanadium prospect comprises of 21 separate claims totaling approximately 2,878 acres (1,165 hectares). This new prospect is in addition to the 4 Vanadium prospects that were acquired on June 14, 2017. Now comprising of 5 prospects, the Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects are all located in the prolific Lac Chibougamau mining district.



James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, Vanadium continues to garner significant market attention as the use of vanadium in battery storage is gaining momentum and we are very pleased to be able to significantly expand our footprint in one of Canadas best-known vanadium districts. These additional claims are located in the direct vicinity of, and directly border the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metals (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Incs (VRB-tsx.v) Lac Dore vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corps (VONE-tsx.v) Mont Sorcier vanadium project. This block of claims significantly expands Spearmints land package in the heart of the Chibougamau mining districts vanadium circle and we are optimistic what future exploration programs may discover. We are looking to commence operations shortly and look forward to working in one the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world.



Spearmint has also just recently acquired a 100-per-cent interest in four separate gold prospects located in the Golden Triangle gold district in British Columbia. These new prospects directly border GT Gold's Tatogga Lake prospect.



Spearmint Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior resource exploration company dedicated to the aggressive pursuit of world class mineral deposits. Spearmints current projects include two areas of focus on gold in British Columbia; the Golden Triangle Gold Prospects comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp (GTT.v), and the Gold Mountain Prospects comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines (BGM.v). Spearmints Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects comprising of five separate claim blocks totaling 9,735-acres borders the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metals (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (VRB.v) and Vanadium One Energy Corp. (VONE.v). Spearmints portfolio of lithium projects include the Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals (PE.v), and three lithium projects in Quebec including the 4,485-acre Pressiac Lithium Prospect, the 524-acre Whabouchi Lakes Lithium Prospect, and the 2,636-acre Whabouchi Lakes West Lithium Prospect.







