Baumüller at Iranplast in Tehran

Solutions for Plastics Machines

Baumüller is the leading manufacturer of drive systems for plastics machines and provides tailormade drive concepts for extrusion, blow moulding or injection moulding. The product range also includes solutions for drives in material handling as well as for post-processing and further processing. Baumüller offers project planning as well as handling and automatisation systems for the entire field of the plastics-processing industry, from motors to inverters and control technology to control systems and software solutions for motion functions.

With its hardware and software package for servo pump solutions, Baumüller provides its customers with a powerful drive version for maximum efficiency in plastics machines. The servo pump combines the advantages of the hydraulic power transmission with the advantages of electric servo drive technology. The entire drive package consists of a fixed displacement pump, a servo motor, a b maXX 5000 inverter and the servo pump control function integrated in the inverter. The comprehensive range of dynamic motors and inverters in various cooling versions from Baumüller offers the right drive solution here for an optimal and energy-efficient process design according to the respective load profile of the application.

A three-phase current servo motor DSC1 is shown in the motor area. The different sizes of the DSC1 series offer the right solution for almost any automatisation application. This series focuses on increasing performance data in favour of a higher torque density while at the same time drastically reducing the overall installed volume by up to 30 per cent compared to conventional servo motors. The DSC1 is particularly ideal for packaging machines, textile machines, handling machines and robots.

In addition, the inverters b maXX 3000 and b maXX 5000 as well as the control component b maXXcontrollerPLC will be on display at Iranplast. The control systems PLC-01 and PLC-02 are perfect for control cabinet construction due to their compact dimensions. Depending on the requirements, the different CPU modules can be modularly assembled with up to five other communication modules for EtherCAT master/slave, CANopen master and various Ethernet interface connections. When combined with I/O modules from the product portfolio of Baumüller, this creates an industrial control system that is optimally coordinated to the customer's needs and can be integrated in the engineering framework ProMaster.



Expertise and Service With a Customer Focus

Tavakoligroup, located in the north-eastern part of Tehran, has been an Iranian sales partner of Baumüller since the end of 2015. The sales company is responsible for the sale of Baumüller products. Based on well-informed consultations and expertise, owner Amir Tavakoli supports Iranian mechanical engineers and operators with future-proof system solutions and in all questions dealing with Baumüller components.

Tavakoligroup

Iranplast 24 ? 27 September 2017

hall 38, stand D17 ? Tehran International Permanent Fairground, Tehran, Iran



Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1,750 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering and e-mobility; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

Company information / Profile:

.08.2017 (PresseBox) - Baumüller's product portfolio ranges from individual components to complete s





