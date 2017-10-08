An anniversary celebration and a premiere

Oemeta presents its high-performance metalworking fluids at EMO for the first time

(PresseBox) - talworking fluid manufacturer will be showcasing its latest product, ADDITIV CX. As part of the HYCUT two-component metalworking fluid, the new additive contributes to a state-of-the-art high-performance emulsion suitable for all types of metalworking operations. The biocide-free additive stabilises the pH-value and offers outstanding corrosion protection. This development puts HYCUT at the cutting edge of metalworking fluids. HYCUT ? trusted by the automotive industry and beyond for nearly 25 years!

?Our two-component HYCUT system has undergone continuous development since its introduction nearly 25 years ago in order to keep up with advances in machine technology and legislation,? explains Malte Krone, Head of Marketing and Product Management at Oemeta Chemische Werke GmbH. Now on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the high-performance metalworking fluid, the manufacturer is presenting its cutting-edge products at EMO for the first time. Among these products is ADDITIV CX, the latest additive for HYCUT in the anniversary year. When combined with the HYCUT performance component and mixed with water, the newest generation additive forms a powerful emulsion for all types of metalworking operations.

Powerful emulsion with added value

ADDITIV CX is free of boron and biocides such as formaldehyde donors or iodopropynyl butylcarbamate (IPBC). It is ideally suited for processing steel, stainless steel, grey cast iron and aluminium, where it not only ensures physical stability, but also stabilises the pH-value. The manufacturer also promises effective corrosion protection. When mixed with water at a concentration of just 2%, the additive yields excellent anti-corrosive properties.

At the recommended concentration of between 2.5% and 3% and in combination with HYCUT ET 46, which contains oil, the emulsion has an initial pH-value of 9.8. This high alkalinity is maintained over a long period of time, thereby ensuring the stability of the emulsion. Foaming behaviour and material compatibility has also been improved. The advantages are particularly clear when working with aluminium. The embodiment of advanced technology, ADDITIV CX is exempt from labelling and complies with all legal requirements.



Nearly all auto manufacturers rely on HYCUT

Oemeta introduced its proven two-component HYCUT system onto the market nearly 25 years ago. Since then, it has been regularly redeveloped. Despite its higher initial purchase price, when total costs are taken into account, the system is generally far more cost-efficient than the competition. This is because it leads to longer cleaning and maintenance cycles, and decreases machine downtime, thereby increasing machine running time and productivity. Depending on the processing tasks, it is also possible to increase cutting speeds during processing. ?There?s a reason why we count all of Germany?s automakers among our customers?, Krone noted in closing. Oemeta at EMO: Hall 6, Stand F21



A history of quality ? Leading through innovation

Oemeta is a fourth-generation family owned and managed company. For more than 100 years, we have developed industrial lubricants for metal, glass and ceramics processing and supplied them to companies around the globe. Our focus on water-based cooling lubricants and broad application expertise has made us a leader in this specialist field. We draw on our sound knowledge of the market and our close relationships with our customers to develop products that are characterised by their high quality and reliability. Oemeta?s products are consistently recognised as the industry standard. Product inventions, such as the two-component metalworking fluid and multifunctional oils, have led to lasting improvements and cost savings in the production processes of automotive and metal manufacturing industries. With eight foreign subsidiaries and more than 30 sales partners, Oemeta?s product and service philosophy is represented in the most important industrial nations.





Company information / Profile:

Firma: Oemeta Chemische Werke GmbH





