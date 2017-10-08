Knight Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2017. All dollar amounts are in thousands except for per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Q2-2017 Highlights

Subsequent Events

"This past quarter was highlighted by continued revenue growth, as well as the submission of Probuphine for approval by Health Canada, bringing a novel product one step closer to improving the health of Canadians," said Jonathan Ross Goodman, CEO of Knight. "In the quarters ahead, we will continue to be focused on advancing our pipeline and capitalizing on GUD opportunities for growth."

Financial Results

Revenue for Q2 2017 was $2,840, an increase of $1,345 or 119% versus Q2 2016. Revenue for the first half of 2017 was $4,230, an increase of $2,027 or 92% versus the first half of 2016. The increase is due to the addition of Movantik® as well as to an increase of Impavido® sales.

Operating expenses for Q2 2017 were $4,246, an increase of $1,513 or 55% versus Q2 2016. The increase is explained by commercial activities including sales force promotion of Movantik®, an increase in the number of employees as Knight expands commercialization and prepares to launch new products in Canada, and the fees related to the submission of Probuphine for regulatory approval by Health Canada.

Interest income for Q2 2017 was $5,698, a decrease of $426 or 7% versus Q2 2016. The decrease is driven by a lower average loan balance outstanding, offset by an increase in the average cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balances due to proceeds from equity raises in June and December 2016.

Share of income of associate for Q2 2017 was $96, a decrease of $709 or 88% versus Q2 2016. The decrease is due to Medison's lower net income mainly attributable to increases in marketing and selling expenses linked to new product launches as well as to an increase in the amortization of fair value adjustments recorded by Knight.

Net income for Q2 2017 was $459, a decrease of $3,987 or 90% versus Q2 2016. Net income for the first half of 2017 was $6,506, an increase of $1,583 or 32% versus the first half of 2016.

As at June 30, 2017, Knight had $761,161 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and 142,765,432 common shares outstanding. From this strong cash position, Knight will continue to pursue business and corporate development opportunities.

Product Updates

During the quarter, Knight submitted a new drug submission for Probuphine for approval by Health Canada. Probuphine, indicated for the treatment of opioid drug dependence, is a subdermal implant designed to deliver buprenorphine continuously for six months following a single treatment, promoting patient compliance and retention. Knight entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Braeburn to commercialize Probuphine in Canada in February 2016.

According to IMS data, Movantik® sales in Canada were $213 and $381 for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2017. In December 2016, Knight entered into an agreement with AstraZeneca for the rights to Movantik® in Canada and Israel under which Knight is responsible for all commercial, regulatory and certain supply chain activities. Movantik® is the first once-daily oral peripherally-acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with non-cancer pain who have had an inadequate response to laxative(s).

Strategic Lending Updates

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, Knight issued an additional US$1,356 to 60P. As at June 30, 2017, Knight had issued a total of US$4,197 to 60P as part of a secured loan agreement. The loan bears interest at 15% per annum and matures on December 31, 2020.

Subsequent to quarter end, Knight issued an additional secured loan of US$10,000 to Synergy which bears interest at 10.5% per annum and matures on August 9, 2020. As part of the transaction, Knight will receive a success fee paid at maturity, plus other consideration. In 2015, Knight issued two loans to Synergy totaling US$11,500 which have a current remaining balance of US$3,100 and are scheduled to be fully repaid by January 20, 2018.

Conference Call Notice

Knight will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its second quarter results today at 8:30 am ET. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian and select international markets. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at or .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

