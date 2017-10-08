Hamilton Health Sciences selects Axios as Strategic Partner in ITSM Success

(firmenpresse) - Washington D.C, August 2017: Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS), the only hospital system in Ontario, Canada, providing specialty care to people throughout the entire life cycle, from pre-birth to old age, have chosen to strategically partner with Axios Systems by selecting their leading IT Service Management (ITSM) tool, assyst.



Headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, HHS has five hospital sites and five specialized healthcare facilities across the Hamilton and West Niagara region. HHS has one of the largest hospital-based workforces in Ontario with 15,000 staff, physicians and volunteers and is the largest single employer in the Hamilton region. For the past several years, HHS has been highly-ranked on the Research Infosource's Top 40 Hospitals in Canada list.[1]



In late 2016, HHS determined their ITSM solution was no longer meeting their requirements. They needed a tool that was more intuitive and easier to use for staff and clients, allowing for increased end user flexibility and less administrative overhead. Unavoidable customizations, a lack of a clear process implementation roadmap and complex upgrades were also highlighted pain points.



Hamilton Health Sciences decision to choose assyst was based on the products capacity to provide an intuitive, ease-of-use experience, as well as its ability to configure versus customize, provide a clear implementation roadmap and schedule seamless upgrades. Axioss demonstrated success as a strategic ITSM partner with their existing customers was also vital in the decision process.



Kareem Toni, ?Director, HITS Client Services at Hamilton Health Sciences said: As HHS had partnered with our previous ITSM vendor for 18 years, we were looking for a strong and lasting relationship with our vendor of choice. Axios Systems demonstrated their strong partnership capabilities through their long-standing customer relationships and Customer Success Program. We look forward to working with them for many years to come.





Markos Symeonides, Executive Vice President at Axios Systems commented: We are delighted to welcome Hamilton Health Sciences to the Axios family, as well as expand our footprint in Canada and the healthcare sector. Having similar business values, I have no doubt we will build a successful and long-term partnership with this prestigious organization.



About Hamilton Health Sciences

Hamilton Health Sciences is Ontarios most comprehensive healthcare system with five hospital sites and five specialized facilities in Hamilton and West Niagara. HHS operates McMaster Childrens Hospital (located within McMaster University Medical Centre, which also includes women's health and adult outpatient care), Hamilton General Hospital, Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre, St. Peter's Hospital and West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.



Hamilton Health Sciences 15,000 staff, physicians, researchers and volunteers serve the health needs of approximately 2.3 million residents of Hamilton, Central South and Central West Ontario, from pre-birth to end-of-life.



HHS is both a community hospital as well as a regional center for an array of acute care services, including: cardiac, stroke, cancer, trauma, burns, neurosciences and pediatrics.



HHS is the largest employer in the Hamilton area. As an academic teaching hospital with more than 1,100 beds and an affiliation with McMaster University and Mohawk College, HHS is committed to providing exemplary health care while advancing excellence in education and health research. Hamilton Health Sciences has earned recognition as one of the worlds leading health sciences research organizations.



About Axios Systems

For almost 30 years, Axios Systems has been committed to delivering innovative IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Asset Management (ITAM) solutions that help customers not only improve their infrastructure operations, but also enhance service delivery across business functions, including HR, Facilities Management and Finance. Axios is recognized as a world leader by leading analysts and their global client base, with a 100% focus on service management technologies.



Axioss enterprise software, assyst, is purpose-built to transform IT departments into profitable business-focused customer service teams. assyst adds tangible value to each clients organization by building on the ITIL® framework to help solve their business challenges.



assyst is accredited for all 16 PinkVERIFY ITIL® processes, and Axios was the first vendor to achieve this within a single solution.



For more information, please visit our website at http://www.axiossystems.com

