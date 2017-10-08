Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Share Buyback Transaction Details August 3 - 9, 2017

August 10, 2017 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 204,838

of its own ordinary shares in the period from August 3, 2017 up to and including

August 9, 2017 for ?7.7 million and at an average share price of ?37.35.



These share repurchases are part of the three-year share buyback program (2016-

2018) originally announced on February 24, 2016. The cumulative number of shares

repurchased under this three-year program is as follows:



Share Buyback Program 2016-2018

+--------------+-------------------+---------------------+---------------------+

| Period | Cumulative shares | Total consideration | Average share price |

| | repurchased in | (? million) | (?) |

| | period | | |

+--------------+-------------------+---------------------+---------------------+

| 2017 To Date | 4,325,992 | 162.3 | 37.51 |

+--------------+-------------------+---------------------+---------------------+

| 2016 | 5,826,473 | 199.7 | 34.28 |

+--------------+-------------------+---------------------+---------------------+

| Total | 10,152,465 | 362.0 | 35.66 |

+--------------+-------------------+---------------------+---------------------+



On February 24, 2016, we announced our intention to repurchase up to ?600

million in shares over the three-year period 2016-2018, including repurchases to

offset share issuance related to incentive programs. On July 28, 2017, we

increased this program by an additional ?100 million in order to mitigate the

earnings dilution expected from two divestments agreed in 2017.



Current share repurchases are made on behalf of Wolters Kluwer by a third party



to whom we have given a mandate to buy up to a maximum of ?100 million in

ordinary shares in the period from July 31, 2017 up to and including October

30, 2017.



About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and

solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and

compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical

decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain

knowledge with specialized technology and services.



Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of ?4.3 billion. The company,

headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over

180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000

people worldwide.



Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in

the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1

American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter

market in the U.S. (WTKWY).





Media Investors/Analysts



Annemarije Pikaar Meg Geldens



Corporate Communications Investor Relations



t + 31 172 641 470 t + 31 172 641 407



annemarije.pikaar(at)wolterskluwer.com ir(at)wolterskluwer.com





Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be

identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar

expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are

qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and

events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking

statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these

forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic

conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged;

behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments;

the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal,

tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as

risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial

risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and

credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors

should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or

obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether

as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available

under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.



