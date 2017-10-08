Active Biotech AB - Interim report January - June 2017

Second quarter in brief

* In April, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug

Designation for tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma

* The primary clinical endpoint from the Phase III trial of laquinimod in RRMS

(CONCERTO study) was not met. The secondary endpoints (brain atrophy,

relapse rate and MRI-data) were achieved and in line with previous studies

* Out-licensing activities are continuing for tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC



Events after the end of the period

* Helén Tuvesson succeeds Tomas Leanderson as President & CEO of the company

July 1, 2017

* In July, a patent application for the use of ANYARA in combination with PD-

1 inhibitors for the treatment of cancer was published on WIPO's (World

Intellectual Property Organization) website www.wipo.int



Financial summary

SEK M April-June Jan.-June Full-year



2017 2016 2017 2016 2016

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Net sales 5.1 3.9 9.8 7.9 19.0



Operating loss -23.1 -14.5 -37.7 -30.6 -55.1



Loss for the period -24.4 -15.5 -40.2 -32.3 -59.6



Loss per share, before and after dilution -0.25 -0.17 -0.42 -0.36 -0.65

(SEK)



Cash and cash equivalents (at the end of 47.7 57.4 77.7

the period)







For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, President & CEO Active Biotech AB

Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56 (Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund

Hans Kolam, CFO Tel: 046 (0)46-19 20 00



Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44



The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.



