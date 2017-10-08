(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Second quarter in brief
* In April, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug
Designation for tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma
* The primary clinical endpoint from the Phase III trial of laquinimod in RRMS
(CONCERTO study) was not met. The secondary endpoints (brain atrophy,
relapse rate and MRI-data) were achieved and in line with previous studies
* Out-licensing activities are continuing for tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC
Events after the end of the period
* Helén Tuvesson succeeds Tomas Leanderson as President & CEO of the company
July 1, 2017
* In July, a patent application for the use of ANYARA in combination with PD-
1 inhibitors for the treatment of cancer was published on WIPO's (World
Intellectual Property Organization) website www.wipo.int
Financial summary
SEK M April-June Jan.-June Full-year
2017 2016 2017 2016 2016
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net sales 5.1 3.9 9.8 7.9 19.0
Operating loss -23.1 -14.5 -37.7 -30.6 -55.1
Loss for the period -24.4 -15.5 -40.2 -32.3 -59.6
Loss per share, before and after dilution -0.25 -0.17 -0.42 -0.36 -0.65
(SEK)
Cash and cash equivalents (at the end of 47.7 57.4 77.7
the period)
Active Biotech AB - Interim report January ? June 2017 :
http://hugin.info/1002/R/2126480/811875.pdf
