Business News


Active Biotech AB - Interim report January - June 2017

ID: 556023
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -



Second quarter in brief
* In April, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug
Designation for tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma
* The primary clinical endpoint from the Phase III trial of laquinimod in RRMS
(CONCERTO study) was not met. The secondary endpoints (brain atrophy,
relapse rate and MRI-data) were achieved and in line with previous studies
* Out-licensing activities are continuing for tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC

Events after the end of the period
* Helén Tuvesson succeeds Tomas Leanderson as President & CEO of the company
July 1, 2017
* In July, a patent application for the use of ANYARA in combination with PD-
1 inhibitors for the treatment of cancer was published on WIPO's (World
Intellectual Property Organization) website www.wipo.int

Financial summary
SEK M April-June Jan.-June Full-year

  2017 2016 2017 2016 2016
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net sales 5.1 3.9 9.8 7.9 19.0

Operating loss -23.1 -14.5 -37.7 -30.6 -55.1

Loss for the period -24.4 -15.5 -40.2 -32.3 -59.6

Loss per share, before and after dilution -0.25 -0.17 -0.42 -0.36 -0.65
(SEK)

Cash and cash equivalents (at the end of     47.7 57.4 77.7
the period)



For further information, please contact:
  Helén Tuvesson, President & CEO Active Biotech AB
  Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56 (Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
  Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
  Hans Kolam, CFO Tel: 046 (0)46-19 20 00


  Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.

Active Biotech AB - Interim report January ? June 2017 :
http://hugin.info/1002/R/2126480/811875.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Active Biotech via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.activebiotech.com/



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/10/2017 - 08:30
Language: English
News-ID 556023
Character count: 2681
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Active Biotech
Stadt: LUND


Number of hits: 27

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z