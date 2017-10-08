Wentworth Resources Limited : Q2 2017 and Half Year Financial Statements and MD&A

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -













PRESS RELEASE

10 August 2017



Wentworth Resources Limited



("Wentworth" or the "Company")



Q2 2017 and Half Year Financial Statements and MD&A



Wentworth Resources Limited, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WRL) and London Stock

Exchange (AIM: WRL) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company,

today announces its results for the quarter and six months ended 30 June 2017.



The following should be read in conjunction with the Q2 2017 Management

Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements which are available on the

Company's updated website at http://www.wentworthresources.com.



Corporate



* On 23 May 2017, the Company completed a private placement and issued

16,953,496 new common shares, for cash consideration of $0.326 (GBP 0.25 or

NOK 2.73) per share for total gross proceeds of $5.53 million (GBP4.2

million or NOK46.3 million).



Financial



* Gas sales revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to $2.94

million in Q1 2017 and $3.43 million in Q2 2016. For the Half-year 2017

revenue was $5.10 million compared to $6.64 million in 2016.

* Net loss of $1.25 million and $1.66 million in Q2 and Half-year 2017

compared to net losses of $0.17 million and $1.08 in 2016 respectively.

* Capital expenditures of $0.61 million during Q2 and $1.3 million during

Half-year 2017 which compares to $2.16 million and $2.82 million in 2016

respectively.

* Cash and cash equivalents on hand of $3.83 million compared with $0.98

million on hand at December 31, 2016.

* Working capital of $9.08 million compared to $4.96 million at December

31, 2016.

* Drew $0.56 million on new overdraft credit facility for working capital



purposes during Q2 2017.



Operational



Tanzania

* Following 2016, a year in which gas demand varied significantly on a month

to month basis as existing government owned gas infrastructure was upgraded,

new infrastructure was commissioned and industry participation in the gas

supply and electrical power generation was established, gas demand started

to stabilise in the first half of 2017.

* Since the end of the wet season during Q2 2017 when hydro power generation

is at its annual peak, gas production volumes have increased substantially.

* The Mnazi Bay field achieved average gross daily gas production during the

quarter of 30.7 MMscf/d and 36.9 MMscf/d during the first half of 2017, with

June 2017 production averaging 44.3 MMscf/d. Gross gas sales for Q2 to date

have reached over 60 MMscf/d with management's forecast for the full year

2017 remaining within the guided range of 40 to 50 MMscf/d.

* Managed working capital with focus on petitioning purchasers of gas to

improve the timeliness of settling amounts owing and working with our two

main creditors, local banks and the operator of the Manzi Bay Concession, to

pay obligations upon settlement of receivables.



Mozambique

* Proceeding with plan to commence the drilling of an appraisal well on the

Tembo discovery next year, before acquiring additional seismic if necessary.

Consideration to acquiring additional seismic will be contingent upon the

results of the appraisal well.

* Continued work on reprocessing existing 2-D vibroseis seismic data,

completed Tembo-1 well analysis and continued mapping and interpretation of

all existing data with a view to selecting a well location.

* Continued the process of securing an industry partner to participate in the

appraisal programme in advance of drilling an appraisal well.



Geoff Bury, Managing Director, commented:



"Second quarter production was impacted by the rainy season during which hydro

power generation is used as a substitute for gas-fired power generation but

production rebounded to an average for July of 61 MMscf/d and we continue to

maintain an average production guidance for the year of between 40 and 50

MMscf/d.



The Company is effectively managing working capital through a period of slower

payments from its government agency customers TPDC and TANESCO. These efforts

include being fully engaged with Maurel & Prom and our local Tanzania based

banking institutions to effectively settle obligations as cash flows improve

through higher production volumes.



We continue to advance the process of securing a farm-in partner for the

drilling of an appraisal well in Mozambique and have received very positive

initial interest from industry. The Mozambique government has expressed their

support for the drilling of an appraisal well in 2018 in advance of the need to

acquire new seismic data over the gas discovery area. The Company is currently

determining a well location and expects to secure a farm-in partner before the

commencement of drilling operations."



A conference call for investors, analysts and other interested parties will be

held this morning at 01.30 MDT (Calgary) / 08.30 BST (London) / 09.30 CEST

(Oslo).



Call in numbers:



Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and join the call by

referencing "Wentworth Q2



Results".



Participant Std International Dial-In: +44 (0) 1452 542303



Participant UK LocalCall Dial-In Number:



United Kingdom, LocalCall: 08448719456



Norway: 21033911



Participant FreeCall Dial in numbers:



Canada: 18669923610



France: 0805110467



Norway: 80016886



United States: 18663899778





-Ends-



Enquiries:







Wentworth Lance Mierendorf, lance.mierendorf(at)wentworthresources.com

Chief Financial +1 403 680 8773

Officer





Katherine Roe katherine.roe(at)wentworthresources.com

Vice President +44 7841 087 230

Corporate

Development &

Investor Relations





Crux Advisers Investor Relations +47 909 808 48

Adviser

(Norway)



Carl Bachke





Stifel Nicolaus AIM Nominated +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Europe Limited Adviser and Broker

(UK)



Callum Stewart

Nicholas Rhodes



Ashton Clanfield





GMP FirstEnergy Broker (UK) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200



Hugh Sanderson





FTI Consulting Investor Relations wentworth(at)fticonsulting.com

Adviser (UK) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000



Edward Westropp









Financial Statements



The following primary statements have been extracted from the Q2 2017 unaudited

consolidated financial statements which are located on the Company's website at

www.wentworthresources.com.



WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated



June 30, December 31,

2017 2016

---------------------------

ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 3,833 979



Trade and other receivables 9,624 6,699



Prepayments and deposits 175 187



Current portion of long-term receivables 11,454 12,283

---------------------------

25,086 20,148

---------------------------

Non-current assets



Long-term receivables 14,608 18,034



Exploration and evaluation assets 46,455 45,538



Property, plant and equipment 92,196 93,366



Deferred tax asset 31,372 31,145

---------------------------

184,631 188,083

---------------------------

Total assets 209,717 208,231

---------------------------





LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Overdraft credit facility 558 -



Trade and other payables 8,234 8,675



Current portion of long-term loans 5,924 5,258



Current portion of other liability 1,290 1,260

---------------------------

16,006 15,193

---------------------------

Non-current liabilities



Long-term loans 12,528 15,254



Other liability 1,030 1,100



Decommissioning provision 819 773

---------------------------

14,377 17,127

---------------------------

Equity



Share capital 416,426 411,493



Equity reserve 26,420 26,275



Accumulated deficit (263,512) (261,857)

---------------------------

179,334 175,911

---------------------------

Total liabilities and equity 209,717 208,231

---------------------------









WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Loss

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated



Three months ended June Six months ended June

30, 30,



2017 2016 2017 2016

--------------------------------------------------





Total revenue 2,152 3,430 5,096 6,636







Operating expenses



Production and operating (903) (773) (1,813) (1,670)



General and administrative (1,084) (1,556) (2,014) (3,068)



Depreciation and depletion (654) (1,189) (1,548) (2,303)



Share based compensation (37) (136) (145) (364)

--------------------------------------------------

Loss from operating (526) (224) (424) (769)

activities







Finance income 370 1,072 991 2,339



Finance costs (597) (1,062) (2,449) (2,270)

--------------------------------------------------

Loss before tax (753) (214) (1,882) (700)







Deferred tax (493) 40 227 (379)

recovery/(expense)

--------------------------------------------------





Net loss and comprehensive (1,246) (174) (1,655) (1,079)

loss

--------------------------------------------------





Net loss per ordinary share



Basic and diluted (0.01) - (0.01) (0.01)

(US$/share)













WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated



Number of Share Equity Accumulated Total

Note shares capital reserve deficit equity



$ $ $ $

--------------------------------------------------------------









Balance at 169,534,969 411,493 25,683 (256,765) 180,411

December

31, 2015



Net loss and - - - (1,079) (1,079)

comprehensive

loss



Share based 10 - - 364 - 364

compensation

---------------------------------------------------------

Balance at June 169,534,969 411,493 26,047 (257,844) 179,696

30, 2016

---------------------------------------------------------













Balance at 169,534,969 411,493 26,275 (261,857) 175,911

December

31, 2016



Net loss and - - - (1,655) (1,655)

comprehensive

loss



Share based 10 - - 145 - 145

compensation



Issue of share 11 16,953,496 5,527 - - 5,527

capital



Share issue 11 - (594) - - (594)

costs, net of

tax

---------------------------------------------------------

Balance at June 186,488,465 416,426 26,420 (263,512) 179,334

30, 2017

---------------------------------------------------------









WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

United States $000s, unless otherwise stated

Three months Six months

ended ended

June 30 June 30,



2017 2016 2017 2016

---------------------------------





Operating activities



Net loss for the period (1,246) (174) (1,655) (1,079)





Adjustments for:



Depreciation and depletion 654 1,189 1,548 2,303



Finance costs/(income), net 227 (10) 1,458 (69)



Deferred tax expense/(recovery) 493 (40) (227) 379



Share based compensation 37 136 145 364



Change in non-cash working capital (827) (88) (1,851) (1,027)

---------------------------------

Net cash (utilized in)/generated from

operating activities (662) 1,013 (582) 871

---------------------------------





Investing activities



Additions to evaluation and exploration (506) - (950) -

assets



Additions to property, plant and equipment (174) (9) (391) (9)



Reductions of long-term receivable 1,411 2,699 2,400 5,295

---------------------------------

Net cash from investing activities 731 2,690 1,059 5,286

---------------------------------





Financing activities



Issue of share capital, net of issue costs 4,933 - 4,933 -



Principal payments (2,000) (1,000) (2,014) (1,000)



Debt restructuring fee - - (83) -



Draw on overdraft credit facility 558 - 558 -



Interest paid (182) (251) (966) (1,024)



Payment of other liability - (221) (51) (594)

---------------------------------

Net cash from/ (used in) financing activities 3,309 (1,472) 2,377 (2,618)

---------------------------------









Net change in cash and cash equivalents 3,378 2,231 2,854 3,539



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the 455 4,054 979 2,746

period

---------------------------------

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 3,833 6,285 3,833 6,285

---------------------------------





About Wentworth Resources



Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE:WRL, AIM:WRL), independent oil &

gas company with: natural gas production; exploration and appraisal

opportunities; and large-scale gas monetisation initiatives, all in the Rovuma

Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.



Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements



This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. The words

"expect", "anticipate", believe", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend",

"forecast", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward looking

information.



The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on

management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made

in light of management's experience, current conditions and expected future

development in the areas in which Wentworth is currently active and other

factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Wentworth

undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking

statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events

or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.



Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking

information. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous

assumptions, risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the

predicted outcome will not occur, including some of which are beyond Wentworth's

control. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to: the risks

associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in

exploration, development and production, delays or changes in plans with respect

to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the imprecision

of resource and reserve estimates, assumptions regarding the timing and costs

relating to production and development as well as the availability and price of

labour and equipment, volatility of and assumptions regarding commodity prices

and exchange rates, marketing and transportation risks, environmental risks,

competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external

sources and changes in applicable law. Additionally, there are economic,

political, social and other risks inherent in carrying on business in Tanzania

and Mozambique. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will

prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ

materially from those anticipated in such statements. See Wentworth's

Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2014,

available on Wentworth's website, for further description of the risks and

uncertainties associated with Wentworth's business.



Notice



Neither the Oslo Stock Exchange nor the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange

has reviewed this press release and neither accepts responsibility for the

adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Q2 2017 Financial Statements:

http://hugin.info/136496/R/2126572/811962.pdf



Q2 2017 MDA:

http://hugin.info/136496/R/2126572/811963.pdf



170810 Press Release:

http://hugin.info/136496/R/2126572/811964.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Wentworth Resources Limited via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.wentworthresources.com/



PressRelease by

Wentworth Resources Limited

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/10/2017 - 08:00

Language: English

News-ID 556024

Character count: 23809

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wentworth Resources Limited

Stadt: Calgary, Alberta





Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease