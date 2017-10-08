MINNA HAAVISTO APPOINTED ROBIT PLC'S EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 10 AUGUST 2017 AT 12.10 P.M.



MINNA HAAVISTO APPOINTED ROBIT PLC'S EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT



Minna Haavisto, QBA (b. 1969) has been appointed Robit Plc's Executive

Assistant. The term for Haavisto will officially commence on 14(th) August 2017.



Haavisto has previously operated among others in the following positions:

Executive Assistant (UPM Raflatac Oy), Management Assistant as well as Executive

Assistant (Nokia Oyj & Microsoft Mobile Oy).









ROBIT PLC



Mika Virtanen, Group CEO



Further information:



Robit Plc

Mika Virtanen,Group CEO

+358 40 832 7583

mika.virtanen(at)robitgroup.com



Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing

global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining,

construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's

offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-

the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 21 own sales and

service points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The

manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA.



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com











This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Robit Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.robit.fi/



PressRelease by

Robit Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/10/2017 - 11:10

Language: English

News-ID 556025

Character count: 1898

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Robit Oyj

Stadt: LempÃ¤Ã¤lÃ¤





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease