Acapture becomes signature member of the Merchant Risk Council

The membership offers merchants access to award-winning, data-driven omnichannel

payment and fraud solutions





AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acapture, a

global, data-driven omnichannel PSP, has recently become a member of the

Merchant Risk Council (MRC). It joins a community of 450 companies from 30

countries committed to improving ecommerce payments and supporting risk

management efforts.



The MRC membership is a major step for Acapture, emphasizing its dedication to

developing and improving payment solutions that match the needs and challenges

of today's merchants. Being part of a community that shares the same drive to

make commerce safe and profitable provides Acapture with an opportunity to learn

and better understand the main fraud and risk challenges that merchants are

confronted with.



With Acapture joining the MRC community, merchant members will have access to

Acapture's data-driven payments solutions designed to increase revenues through

improved authorization rates, fraud reduction, checkout experience and customer

journey insights with the help of data science. Next to these award-winning

payment solutions, MRC merchants will benefit from the extensive cutting-edge

research that Acapture releases on a regular basis, examining the most important

commerce topics and trends.



"We're delighted to become an MRC member," said Cheng Liem Li, CCO Acapture,

"Joining this great community and working together with peers and merchants to

push this exciting industry supports us in our pursuit of innovation and

delivering custom machine learning products that can cater multiple ecommerce

business models."



Acapture's latest research reports exploring either different ecommerce

verticals, future trends in consumer behaviour, regulatory changes or technology



trends shaping the commerce industry are available on acapture.com.



About Acapture



Acapture is the subsidiary company of Payvision, one of the world's fastest

growing global card acquiring networks. Licensed as a payment institution by the

Dutch Central Bank, Acapture combines with Payvision to maximize the revenues of

merchants and help them grow their business globally. This is done through a

complete data-driven omnichannel payment solution, capable of managing a payment

at every stage, from checkout to fund collection to settlement.



Together with its parent company, Payvision, Acapture, was awarded Best PSP at

the 2017 MPE Awardsin Berlin, and it specializes in maximizing revenue for

merchants and marketplaces with international ambitions. Acapture's system

features SlicePay for simplified allocation of funds to multiple parties from a

single transaction, data science management for improved authorization rates, a

one-day integration using one RESTful API, flexible, consolidated reporting, a

streamlined reconciliation process, global card acquiring and the ability to

handle 80+ of the most popular alternative payment methods and 160+ transaction

currencies.



For more information about Acapture, please check www.acapture.com and follow us

on Twitter (at)Acapture_Global, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Corporate blog.



About MRC



With the vision of making commerce safe and profitable everywhere, the Merchant

Risk Council is the leading global trade association for eCommerce fraud and

payments professionals. The MRC was established in 2000 by a small group of

merchant professionals from leading consumer brands who all shared a mutual goal

of improving eCommerce payments while supporting their organizations' risk

management efforts. In 2010, the MRC expanded its community to Europe, and

currently supports over 450 member companies in over 30 countries.



