Acapture becomes signature member of the Merchant Risk Council

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acapture, a
global, data-driven omnichannel PSP, has recently become a member of the
Merchant Risk Council (MRC). It joins a community of 450 companies from 30
countries committed to improving ecommerce payments and supporting risk
management efforts.
The MRC membership is a major step for Acapture, emphasizing its dedication to
developing and improving payment solutions that match the needs and challenges
of today's merchants. Being part of a community that shares the same drive to
make commerce safe and profitable provides Acapture with an opportunity to learn
and better understand the main fraud and risk challenges that merchants are
confronted with.
With Acapture joining the MRC community, merchant members will have access to
Acapture's data-driven payments solutions designed to increase revenues through
improved authorization rates, fraud reduction, checkout experience and customer
journey insights with the help of data science. Next to these award-winning
payment solutions, MRC merchants will benefit from the extensive cutting-edge
research that Acapture releases on a regular basis, examining the most important
commerce topics and trends.
"We're delighted to become an MRC member," said Cheng Liem Li, CCO Acapture,
"Joining this great community and working together with peers and merchants to
push this exciting industry supports us in our pursuit of innovation and
delivering custom machine learning products that can cater multiple ecommerce
business models."
Acapture's latest research reports exploring either different ecommerce
verticals, future trends in consumer behaviour, regulatory changes or technology
trends shaping the commerce industry are available on acapture.com.
About Acapture
Acapture is the subsidiary company of Payvision, one of the world's fastest
growing global card acquiring networks. Licensed as a payment institution by the
Dutch Central Bank, Acapture combines with Payvision to maximize the revenues of
merchants and help them grow their business globally. This is done through a
complete data-driven omnichannel payment solution, capable of managing a payment
at every stage, from checkout to fund collection to settlement.
Together with its parent company, Payvision, Acapture, was awarded Best PSP at
the 2017 MPE Awardsin Berlin, and it specializes in maximizing revenue for
merchants and marketplaces with international ambitions. Acapture's system
features SlicePay for simplified allocation of funds to multiple parties from a
single transaction, data science management for improved authorization rates, a
one-day integration using one RESTful API, flexible, consolidated reporting, a
streamlined reconciliation process, global card acquiring and the ability to
handle 80+ of the most popular alternative payment methods and 160+ transaction
currencies.
For more information about Acapture, please check www.acapture.com and follow us
on Twitter (at)Acapture_Global, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Corporate blog.
About MRC
With the vision of making commerce safe and profitable everywhere, the Merchant
Risk Council is the leading global trade association for eCommerce fraud and
payments professionals. The MRC was established in 2000 by a small group of
merchant professionals from leading consumer brands who all shared a mutual goal
of improving eCommerce payments while supporting their organizations' risk
management efforts. In 2010, the MRC expanded its community to Europe, and
currently supports over 450 member companies in over 30 countries.
