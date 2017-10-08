Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet exceeds 5 percent

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on August 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. EET



Valmet Oyj has on August 9, 2017 received a notification referred to in

Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc, stating that the company's ownership

and share of votes in Valmet Oyj has exceeded the threshold of 5 percent.



As a result of share transactions on August 8, 2017, the holding of BlackRock,

Inc increased to 7,559,076 shares, representing an ownership of 5.04 percent of

Valmet Oyj's total number of shares and share of votes.



Valmet Oyj has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The

aggregate number of shares is 149,864,619.



Total positions of BlackRock, Inc subject to the notification obligation:



+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

| |% of shares and |% of shares and |Total of both |

| |voting rights |voting rights through|in % (A+B) |

| |(total of A) |financial instruments| |

| | |(total of B) | |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|Resulting situation on |3.79% |1.25% |5.04% |

|the date on which | | | |

|threshold was crossed | | | |

|or reached | | | |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|Position of previous |N/A |N/A |N/A |

|notification (if | | | |

|applicable) | | | |



+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold

was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting rights

+--------------------+-----------------------------+---------------------------+

|Class/type of shares|Number of shares and voting |% of shares and voting |

|ISIN code |rights |rights |

| +---------+-------------------+---------+-----------------+

| |Direct |Indirect |Direct |Indirect |

| |(SMA 9:5)|(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) |(SMA 9:5)|(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)|

+--------------------+---------+-------------------+---------+-----------------+

|FI4000074984 | | 5,680,894| | 3.79%|

+--------------------+---------+-------------------+---------+-----------------+

|SUBTOTAL A | 5,680,894| 3.79%|

+--------------------+-----------------------------+---------------------------+



B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+------------+---------+

|Type of |Expiration |Exercise/ |Physical or |Number of |% of |

|financial |date |Conversion |cash |shares and |shares |

|instrument | |Period |settlement |voting |and |

| | | | |rights |voting |

| | | | | |rights |

+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+------------+---------+

|CFD |N/A |N/A |Cash |1,878,182 |1.25% |

+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+------------+---------+

|SUBTOTAL B |1,878,182 |1.25% |

+-------------------------------------------------------+------------+---------+







Further information, please contact:

Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 627 0020



VALMET



Kari Saarinen

CFO



Calle Loikkanen

Director, Investor Relations







Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,

automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to

become the global champion in serving our customers.



Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper

production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced

services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our

customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and

energy.



Valmet's net sales in 2016 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000

professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to

moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is

in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal



Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir











