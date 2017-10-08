Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock, Inc ownership in Valmet exceeds 5 percent

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on August 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. EET
Valmet Oyj has on August 9, 2017 received a notification referred to in
Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc, stating that the company's ownership
and share of votes in Valmet Oyj has exceeded the threshold of 5 percent.
As a result of share transactions on August 8, 2017, the holding of BlackRock,
Inc increased to 7,559,076 shares, representing an ownership of 5.04 percent of
Valmet Oyj's total number of shares and share of votes.
Valmet Oyj has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The
aggregate number of shares is 149,864,619.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc subject to the notification obligation:
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
| |% of shares and |% of shares and |Total of both |
| |voting rights |voting rights through|in % (A+B) |
| |(total of A) |financial instruments| |
| | |(total of B) | |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|Resulting situation on |3.79% |1.25% |5.04% |
|the date on which | | | |
|threshold was crossed | | | |
|or reached | | | |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|Position of previous |N/A |N/A |N/A |
|notification (if | | | |
|applicable) | | | |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold
was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
+--------------------+-----------------------------+---------------------------+
|Class/type of shares|Number of shares and voting |% of shares and voting |
|ISIN code |rights |rights |
| +---------+-------------------+---------+-----------------+
| |Direct |Indirect |Direct |Indirect |
| |(SMA 9:5)|(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) |(SMA 9:5)|(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)|
+--------------------+---------+-------------------+---------+-----------------+
|FI4000074984 | | 5,680,894| | 3.79%|
+--------------------+---------+-------------------+---------+-----------------+
|SUBTOTAL A | 5,680,894| 3.79%|
+--------------------+-----------------------------+---------------------------+
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+------------+---------+
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise/ |Physical or |Number of |% of |
|financial |date |Conversion |cash |shares and |shares |
|instrument | |Period |settlement |voting |and |
| | | | |rights |voting |
| | | | | |rights |
+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+------------+---------+
|CFD |N/A |N/A |Cash |1,878,182 |1.25% |
+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+------------+---------+
|SUBTOTAL B |1,878,182 |1.25% |
+-------------------------------------------------------+------------+---------+
Further information, please contact:
Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 627 0020
VALMET
Kari Saarinen
CFO
Calle Loikkanen
Director, Investor Relations
