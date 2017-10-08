Schletter awarded for biggest carport photovoltaic system in Germany

After implementing the biggest carport photovoltaic system in Germany at the airport Weeze, Schletter is now being awarded with the Global Leading RES Seal in the category "Unique Location"

(PresseBox) - PresseBox) - The Schletter-Group installed the biggest carport photovoltaic system in Germany at the airport Weeze in Westphalia. For the innovative design and the unique location the German CleanTech Institute is honoring Schletter with the Global Leading RES Seal ? Unique Location. In only six weeks of time 70 skilled workers installed the Schletter carport system Park(at)Sol on 25,000 square meters. Because of the special build as a modular system the solar panels could be adapted to the local site conditions. And the airport management is already thinking about the next project, a charging station for electric cars.

The 4 MWp photovoltaic system is as of now producing electricity for the Westnetz GmbH. Simultaneously the 15,296 solar modules are providing shade for 1,350 parking spaces on the compound of the airport Weeze. The idea of parking in the shade with an e-car while it is being charged using the energy that derives from above is not a distant vision, but reality. Constant innovation in unison with outside the box thinking are important factors in the realization of a daily life with clean energy.

The German CleanTech Institute (DCTI) in close collaboration with the market- and research company EuPD Research, the International Battery & Energy Storage Alliance (IBESA) and Joint Forces for Solar (JF4S) choose companies for the Global Leading RES (Renewable Energy Systems) Award. The goal of the award is to honor outstanding photovoltaic and energy storageprojects and generate awareness in society. To match the huge diversity of the projects the categories First Mover, Tech Driver, Innovative Application, Unique Location und Largest Project were initiated.

The DCTI identifies continuously international projects that deserve the Global Leading RES Seal. All members of the industry are therefore called upon to recommend award-worthy projects or hand them in directly through the application process.

A detailed description of all the currently certified projects can be found here: www.dcti.de/en/awards/global-leading-projects/winner



Further information on the DCTI and the application process for the Global Leading RES Awards can be taken from the following link: www.dcti.de/en/awards/global-leading-projects



The German CleanTech Institute (DCTI) is one of the global leading institutes specialized on neutral and objective evaluation of current renewable energies products, solutions, projects and the companies behind. Through its comprehensive understanding of the Clean Tech market and its independent reputation, the DCTI is an esteemed partner of manufacturers, governments, clusters and institutions in the elucidation of the relevant target groups.

Company information / Profile:







