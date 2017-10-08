ARTES Biotechnology received next grant of patent for METAVAX®

(PresseBox) - anie Piontek, Business Development Director of ARTES. ?In combination with our proprietary yeast expression technology our antigen presentation platform METAVAX® is an excellent and unique tool for the development of effective, safe and affordable vaccines.?
Currently, the platform METAVAX® is used in several clients? projects as well as in several in-house research projects. Within the ?Plurivax? project, funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) as part of the 8th EuroTransBio call, ARTES enhances its VLP based vaccine platform METAVAX® and develops processes especially suited for the veterinary applications.
?Our intellectual property strategy is to provide multiple layers of protection for our technology platform portfolio. With this new patent, we have additional reinforcement to our existing patent estate,? said Dr. Melanie Piontek.
ARTES, a pharmaceutical contract research company specialized in microbial process development and technology transfer markets the unique METAVAX® (dHepB-VLP) technology in combination with yeast expression. ARTES platform is applicable for large and multimeric antigens and able to create chimeric VLPs. In addition to genetic engineering, the company provides fermentation and downstream process development, analytical assay development and production cell line characterization. ARTES operates worldwide from its 850 sqm S1 facilities in Langenfeld.
ARTES Biotechnology GmbH ? www.artes-biotechnology.com
