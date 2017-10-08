Disrupt Talent: Shaker to Support Annual Future of Talent Retreat Exploring Changes on the Horizon

Shaker, the market leader in engaging, realistic job previews and custom simulations for

Will sponsor the annual Future of Talent Retreat "."

Sunday, August 27 - Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Marconi Conference Center

185000 CA-1

Marshall, Calif.

For the last 15 years, Shaker has pushed the boundaries of the intersection of technology and selection science and transformed the way hiring decisions are made. Committed to scrutinizing trends and challenging industry assumptions, Shaker will sponsor the 13th annual Future of Talent Retreat, presented by the Future of Talent Institute. A highly interactive, hands-on event, this year's Future of Talent Retreat is themed "." This limited attendance retreat for talent leaders will explore the issues affecting talent, work and HR processes, focusing on four themes expected to significantly disrupt the talent landscape in the not-too-distant future: Intelligent Process Automation and Digitization; Design Thinking and Process Redesign; Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intelligent Augmentation (IA) -- The Intelligent Edge; and The End of Jobs: Networks & Skills Become Key.

HR and talent leaders interested in learning more about these topics and more are encouraged to attend. For additional information and registration, visit .

Shaker's Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology uses HireScience, enabling recruiters to combine the best of predictive analytics and human judgment. Recruiters identify best-fit candidates with more precision, increase new-hire retention, and improve quality of hire. VJT technology delivers pre-employment assessments as day-in-the-life experiences that educate and engage while obtaining a work sample that predicts job fit and competencies critical for success. VJT technology is available in Standard and Enterprise (custom) configurations. It has been deployed in most industries for entry-level to mid-management positions. More information can be found at .





http://www.shakercg.com/



Shaker

