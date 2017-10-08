Enjoy your vacation in South Tyrol at our Val Passiria Hotel

(firmenpresse) - Visit Hotel Val Passiria for an active vacation



Our Hotel St. Leonhard, Stroblhof, is the perfect home away from home for all sports fanatics. It is situated in Val Passiria, surrounded by vast mountains with a variety of signposted trails, so hikers and climbers alike can enjoy an active vacation in the hills. If you prefer bicycling, there are various bike paths near our hotel that you can use to explore the breath-taking surroundings. But if hiking and biking arent for you, there are plenty of other active pastimes you can enjoy with your family at our Meran hotel, like golfing or playing tennis.



Wellness for the entire family at Hotel St. Leonhard



Our Val Passiria Hotel is the ideal place for you and your family to relax and wind down. We offer spa treatments like facials, couples wellness and even treatments just for your kids, so nobody feels left out during your holiday. Boost your wellbeing with one of our beneficial massages or wind down in the sauna while detoxifying your body. Guests who prefer working out at the gym can use our fitness equipment to relieve stress. Our Hotel Val Passiria offers endless opportunities for stress release.



Enjoy a cultural experience at our Hotel St. Leonhard



The location of Hotel St. Leonard is ideal for all vacationers, especially those looking to explore the vast nature of the Val Passiria (Passeiertal). If you want to discover the culture of Merano, our hotel Stroblhof is only 20 minutes away from the medieval town. Enjoy Meranos famous wine and try one of the juicy apples from its many orchards. As a family-operated hotel, we enjoy showing our guests warm and welcoming hospitality. We will make sure that your vacation in South Tyrol is enjoyable for every single family member. We even offer an extensive entertainment program for your children, so they can meet other kids and teens while you have some time to yourself. Our equestrian farm is a great place for you and your kids to learn how to ride horses. What are you waiting for? Visit our Hotel Val Passiria for an unforgettable family vacation.









http://www.stroblhof.com/en



