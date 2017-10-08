Rock Samples From American Manganese INC.’S Rocher Deboule Property Return Up To 164.0 Grams/Metric Tonne AU (4.78 Troy Ounces/Short Ton AU) And 2.75% Cobalt



August 10, 2017 - Vancouver, B.C.



Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (American Manganese or AMI or the Company), (TSX.V: AMY; Pink Sheets: AMYZF; Frankfurt: 2AM), is pleased to report the results of the Companys 2017 Field Program carried out on its Rocher DeBoule property.



The Rocher Deboule property covers 997.76 hectares (2,464.5 acres) and is located 10 km SW of Hazelton, BC. The property features past-producing underground mines (Rocher Deboule, Victoria, Highland Boy, & Cap) and significant prospects (Hazelton View, Silvertip Basin, and Great Ohio) located in-and-around the Rocher Deboule stock. The Rocher Deboule [MINFILE 093M071] mine produced 36,457 tonnes containing 2,167,780 grams silver, 133,676 grams gold and 2,557,433 kilograms of copper between 1915 and 1929; the adjacent Highland Boy [MINFILE 093M070] mine produced 68 tonnes containing 1,089 grams silver, 124 grams gold and 4,760 kilograms of copper. The Victoria [MINFILE 093M072] No 1 Vein produced 51 tonnes, containing 7,341 grams gold, 7,710 kilograms of arsenic and 785 kilograms of cobalt between 1926 and 1940.



The Victoria No. 1 Vein follows a diorite dyke, averages approximately 0.5 meters width, and developed by several adits over a horizontal distance of 450 meters, and a vertical distance of 300 meters. Fieldwork by American Manganese in 2017 focused on Victoria No 1 Vein. The following list includes 8 of 14 rock samples from Victoria No 1 Vein Zone > 8 grams/tonne Au:



Sample Sample Type Gold SilverCobaltMoly Nickel

ID Au g/tAg g/tCo % Mo ppm Ni ppm



17VIC-1Outcrop 8.77 2.32 0.34 2260.0 310.0

17VIC-2Angular 110.503.67 1.54 2310.0 639.0

float



17VIC-4Outcrop 126.007.75 1.71 4130.0 3020.0



17VIC-5Angular 96.80 2.84 2.75 2410.0 3500.0

float



17VIC-6Angular 56.80 1.95 2.05 1885.0 1745.0

float



17VIC-7Angular 119.007.95 2.46 5960.0 423.0

float



17VIC-9Angular 13.65 20.40 0.24 33.2 601.0

float



17VIC-1Angular 164.0022.40 1.14 905.0 5660.0

4 float



The average 86.94 8.66 1.53 2486.6 1987.3

of 8 rock

samples

is:



Geochemical analysis results indicate elevated Au values are associated with cobalt-nickel sulpharsenides with minor molybdenite, and to a lesser degree with mineral assemblage of apatite-sphene-allanite that are associated with elevated rare earth values (e.g. cerium and lanthanum). A composite of these gold and cobalt bearing rock chip samples will be analyzed ALS Metallurgical for detailed mineralogy, mineral associations and preliminary liberation testing (including cyanide leach) and separation of deleterious elements such as arsenic.



Additional fieldwork by American Manganese includes a sampling of an area covering approximately 300 hectares (Victoria No 1 & No 3 Vein Zones) with Actlabs SGH deep penetrating geochemistry that involves the analysis of surficial samples for outlining buried potential mineral targets. The analysis involves the testing for 162 hydrocarbon compounds in the C5-C17 carbon series. SGH has been successful for delineating targets found at over 500 metres in depth. The objective of the SGH survey is to explore for porphyry and/or IOCG (iron-oxide copper gold) mineral deposit types hosted in volcanic-sedimentary rocks in close proximity to the Victoria veins hosted in intrusive rocks. SGH and mineralogy results from Victoria veins will be reported when received.



Fieldwork, data reporting and preparation of this press release has been supervised and reviewed by Andris Kikauka, P Geo, Qualified Person (QP) under NI 43-101.



About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production or recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.



Interest in the Companys patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become and industry leader in the recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries having cathode chemistries such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Companys July 27, 2017 press release for further details).



On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer



Information Contacts:

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444; Email: lreaugh(at)amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward -looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.





