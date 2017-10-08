Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- (NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for and , plans to announce its fiscal 2018 second quarter results after market close on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial results and business outlook.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the . The replay of the webcast will be available for 45 days.
is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for and . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.
© 2017. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
Michael Magaro
Workday
+1 (925) 379-6000
Jeff Shadid
Workday
+1 (405) 834-7777
More information:
http://www.workday.com
Date: 08/10/2017 - 12:30
Language: English
News-ID 556069
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Workday, Inc.
Stadt: PLEASANTON, CA
Number of hits: 54
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.