SPYR Releases Pocket Starships: STAR TREK(TM) Borg Invasion Trailer

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- SPYR, INC. (OTC PINK: SPYR), a holding company with a wholly owned subsidiary in the mobile game & app development and publishing industry, today announced the release of the new trailer for Pocket Starships: STAR TREK Borg Invasion.

Pocket Gamer® (), a games industry publication that is considered by many to be a "global authority on all things mobile and handheld," was given an exclusive to be the first to release the trailer on July 18, 2017. The Pocket Gamer article about the trailer can be viewed here: .

Subsequently, the trailer has now been released on StarTrek.com, and can be viewed here: .

SPYR announced on June 8, 2017, that, under license by CBS Consumer Products, it would be incorporating IP from the Star Trek television series franchise, specifically Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager, into Pocket Starships. A glimpse into the action that will unfold when these two universes collide, can now be seen in the Pocket Starships: STAR TREK Borg Invasion trailer. The trailer captures the excitement of fighting the Borg enemy with classic Pocket Starships ships and new ships from the Star Trek universe.

According to Mike Turner, SPYR's VP of Strategic Partnerships: "We believe that the integration of the Star Trek IP into Pocket Starships will be welcomed by our existing community and introduce Star Trek fans around the world to our action-based combat game, which can be played on virtually any device, and this is exactly what the game needs in order to 'live long and prosper.'"

. is a holding company that through its wholly owned subsidiary SPYR APPS, LLC, is engaged in mobile application and game publishing and development. The Company is currently exploring opportunities for additional acquisitions in these and other verticals, including mobile application and game development, in order to expand its holdings, to drive and increase revenue and to generate profits and build value for shareholders.

Safe Harbor Statement:



This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at , as well as SPYR's website located at , and SPYR's community channel on Twitter located at .

Image Available:

Investor Relations Contact:

Marlin Molinaro

Marmel Communications, LLC

(828) 669-0616





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3161622



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/10/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 556077

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SPYR, Inc.

Stadt: DENVER, CO





Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease