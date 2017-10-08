Freedom Leaf Announces Further Expansion in Overseas Markets Starting With New Products In Europe; This Puts FRLF at Forefront of Therapeutic Cannabinoid Industry, Collaborating With Two European Firms for Global Sales of Freedom Leaf Branded CBG Products

Branded CBG Products and to Develop Transdermal Patches With Variety of Rare Cannabinoids Supplied by Freedom Leaf, Inc.

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Freedom Leaf, Inc, (OTCQB: FRLF) The Marijuana Legalization Company , is pleased to announce that it is collaborating with two privately owned European companies for product development and global marketing to provide a variety of Freedom Leaf branded products with , in addition to its popular , .

Freedom Leaf, Inc., CEO Clifford J. Perry announced, "These new products, along with our brand products, will put Freedom Leaf at the forefront of the therapeutic cannabinoid industry."

Perry has hailed Freedom Leaf Iberia licensee, Federico Pando, for his work in bringing these new products to the public. Freedom Leaf is staking its claim to foreign markets starting with Europe with plans to be in Central and South America as well as other countries around the world. The market for Hemp is expanding in many countries even faster than the United States. Serious revenue is available from exploring these different markets around the world.

Mr. Pando also was instrumental in Freedom Leaf's recently signed Letter of Intent to acquire the Spanish organic hemp grower, , and the acquisition of the Spanish websites, , the oldest and most popular Spanish language cannabis website, and , the biggest Spanish language medical cannabis site.

Mr. Pando explained that the crystal and other cannabinoids can be added to a variety of products, including the transdermal patches that Freedom Leaf is developing in collaboration with a privately owned European firm with more than 20 years' experience in transdermal technology.

The crystal has a 97% purity and comes with Food Grade , and GMP, Good Manufacturing Practices certification. The plant comes from an EU Certified Industrial Hemp strain and is not psychoactive it can be sold over the counter in many countries.

The Hemp strain used has the rarest chemotaxonomy (Level 4) which only produces .

Although no medical claims are being made for any of the products, in various studies there are indications that Cannabigerol may relieve pain, reduce seizures and convulsions, slow bacterial growth in certain species, reduce inflammation systemically, induce sleep, inhibit cancer cell growth, stimulate the growth of new brain cells and promotes bone growth. Some of the other conditions under study include glaucoma, inflammatory bowel diseases, anti-inflammatory disorders, epilepsy and chronic pain.

samples have already been shipped and delivered to product development facilities in Colorado and California.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. is currently collaborating with Spanish scientists isolating other . Some of the ongoing research includes strains with which and which has been shown to .

Pando stated, "Our transdermal patches will have a very competitive price and be sold over the counter and online worldwide. We expect to have an aggressive online marketing campaign to get the attention of mainstream consumers who have not been cannabis users."

The transdermal patches will be available in 2018, but other products containing and some Freedom Leaf branded may be available in the fourth quarter of this year.

Freedom Leaf´s brand is already marketing its unique combination of enhanced herbs in vaping cartridges and in topicals. Other cannabinoids may be added to the product line.

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTCQB: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf Inc.'s flagship publication is . The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever-changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Freedom Leaf, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, changes in relationships with third parties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated June 30, 2016 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

