NSAV Subsidiary Hemp Beer Inc. Announces Launch Date for e-Commerce Website

(firmenpresse) - CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), today announced that its subsidiary, Hemp Beer Inc., will officially launch its e-commerce website on September 5, 2017. The state of the art website will market Hemp Beer and a host of related products. Hemp Beer Inc., will be spun-out as a separate publicly traded company later this month. NSAV plans to develop and market a premium line of hemp beer in both the U.S. and China, two of the world's largest beer consumers. Analysts forecast the global hemp-based foods market to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during the period 2016-2020.

Last week the Company announced that it will spin-off 20% of Hemp Beer Inc. to its shareholders, who will be awarded with a share dividend based upon their holdings of NSAV on the August 22, 2017 record date. Shareholders will receive approximately one share of Hemp Beer Inc. common stock for every 17 shares of NSAV common stock that they hold on the record date. The dividend will be payable on or around September 5, 2017.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "There can be no denying that online sales of hemp related items, especially food and beverage products, are increasing at an unimaginable rate and NSAV is poised to take full advantage of this. I'm sure all of our shareholders can now see why I chose Hemp Beer to be our first spin-off into a standalone public company."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at 1 (480) 326-8577 or

The NSAV corporate email address is

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of NSAV Holding, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. NSAV Holding, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by NSAV Holding, Inc. or any other person.

Contact



TEN Associates LLC

1 (480) 326-8577

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/10/2017 - 13:20

Language: English

News-ID 556089

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NSAV Holding, Inc.

Stadt: CRESCO, PA





Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease