Quantum Materials Corp Achieves Record Performance for Pure Red Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots

Advance seen as pivotal step in quantum dot migration to OLED platform and true QD-LED displays

(firmenpresse) - SAN MARCOS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Leading American Quantum Dot manufacturer Quantum Materials Corp (OTCQB: QTMM) today announced that it has achieved near 100% quantum yield efficiency for the Company's pure red (630 nm emission peak) cadmium-free quantum dots.

At this point, Quantum Materials Corp's pure red (630nm) cadmium-free quantum dots offer the highest photon conversion efficiency in the industry -- even when compared with quantum dots made by other manufacturers with cadmium, a material known for its toxicity. Of additional significance is that Quantum's red Cd-free quantum dots are manufactured via the Company's proprietary continuous-flow manufacturing process, assuring high uniformity through the high-volume production process. These red quantum dots are a perfect match for emerging improvements to established OLED technology -- QD LED design for rich color and high resolution devices.

OLED displays have greater contrast ratio and overall better color rendition than LCD. In contrast to transmissive (light converting) LCD displays, OLED screens are emissive, meaning that each individual pixel is its own color light source. OLED displays offers significant power efficiency as well as design flexibility -- displays are much thinner without the need for a backlight, and also offer faster response times, with OLED's theoretically able to achieve a 0.01 millisecond response time versus 1 millisecond for modern LCD screens. Also, a true QD-LED could produce displays with up to 1000 pixels per inch resolution to meet information densities that approach real vision experience. Quantum Dots can be easily integrated into the existing photo resist film layer and Quantum Materials Corp is working with film partners who are experts in this field to expand Quantum's sales across the display market.

"We are excited to drive cadmium-free quantum dots as a phosphor replacement in OLED displays, in concordance with Apple's recent announcement regarding their integration of quantum dot and OLED technologies into QD-LED for future iPhone displays. Our materials are the foundation for accelerating development of QD-LED displays and making them a reality for mobile devices. QD-LED display form factors are more desirable for mobile devices and quantum dots as a phosphor replacement will radically improve color performance and energy efficiency over current OLED technology," said Toshi Ando, Quantum Materials Corp Senior Director of Business Development.

"Extracting and optimizing high levels of performance from cadmium free quantum dots is not trivial and our team continues to be on the forefront of discovery in this exciting area of nanomaterials. This achievement is even more significant when you consider the fact that it is being accomplished in a high-volume production environment and is not simply a small one-off batch science experiment requiring days of post processing. Our process is quickly scalable to industrial-volume production at a price point commercially viable for next-gen QD-LED display development efforts such as Apple's. We have already made a great deal of progress working with our film partners to integrate our materials into optical film for LED display applications and it was a natural progression for us to leverage that experience into the next technological leap into QD-LED photo resist film applications," concluded Quantum Materials' President and CEO Stephen Squires.

Quantum Materials Corp (QMC) develops and manufactures quantum dots and nanomaterials for use in display, solar energy and lighting applications through its proprietary high-volume continuous-flow production process. QMC's volume manufacturing methods enable consistent quality and scalable cost reductions to provide the foundation for technologically superior, energy efficient and environmentally sound displays, the next generation of solid-state lighting and solar photovoltaic power applications. Wholly-owned subsidiary develops sustainable quantum dot solar technology. For more information follow Quantum Materials Corp at

Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning our business, products, and financial results. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business, products, and financial results are included in our annual report and in reports subsequently filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All documents are available through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) at or from our website. We hereby disclaim any obligation to publicly update the information provided above, including forward-looking statements, to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Image Available:

QUANTUM MATERIALS CORP CONTACTS:





Toshi Ando

Sr. Director of Business Development for Asia/Pacific

510.300.4021





MEDIA:



Rich Schineller

941.780.8100





INVESTOR RELATIONS:



Clay Chase / SD Torrey Hills Capital

858.456.7300

PressRelease by

Quantum Materials Corp

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/10/2017 - 13:57

Language: English

News-ID 556092

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Quantum Materials Corp

Stadt: SAN MARCOS, TX





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease