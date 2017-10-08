HPIL Holding enters into Letter of Intent with Royal Blue T Shirts

Company to Devise Unique Marketable Products as Part of the License from WTFSKF the Okinawa Karate World Karate Governing Body

(firmenpresse) - SANFORD, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC PINK: HPIL) announced today it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Royal Blue T Shirts of Sheridan, Arkansas. HPIL Holding and Royal Blue T Shirts have initiated this LOI whereby Royal Blue T Shirts will market T Shirts, Caps and other selected karate apparel in the United States directly and through sub licensees based on HPIL's license from the WTFSKF the Okinawa Karate World Karate Governing Body. Royal Blue T Shirts will also market other merchandise with the WTFSKF logo.

As part of this marketing venture with HPIL, Royal Blue T Shirts is committing to build a web site for online marketing of the aforementioned related products. In addition, Royal Blue T Shirts will develop a program for marketing to martial arts schools in America. It is estimated that there are more than 10,000 martial arts schools in the USA according to industry statistics.

Mr. Sam Kelley, CEO of Royal Blue T Shirts, said, "We have been studying the market in the USA for WTFSKF branded clothing for several months now and have concluded that a healthy market exists for well-designed karate clothing. We have also examined the market for the merchandise in large retail chains and believe that this unexplored market can be successfully developed as well. We look forward to converting our letter of intent into a final agreement in the next few weeks."

Mr. Nitin Amersey, CEO of HPIL Holding, commented, "We look forward to working with Royal Blue T Shirts and strategizing with them in devising unique marketable products for the American market. Mr. Kelley's company is well established in the industry and offers a large array of clothing, caps and more in all different styles and colors. We believe this to be a synergistic relationship with a lot of upside for all involved."

The original licensing agreement with WTFSKF was originally announced in an 8K filing with the SEC on December 30th 2014. The agreement commences on January 1, 2018 and continues until December 31, 2042. The website of the WTFSKF is . The karate clothing catalog can be found at

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "potential," "seek," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our possible need for financing; uncertainties of technological changes; and dependence upon third parties. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

HPIL Holding



+1(248) 750-1015

PressRelease by

HPIL Holding

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/10/2017 - 13:54

Language: English

News-ID 556093

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: HPIL Holding

Stadt: SANFORD, MI





Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease