Real People Investment Holdings Limited: Notice of a written procedure

Real People Investment Holdings Limited (the "Company") has on the date hereof

given instructions to Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ), being the agent under

its SEK 260,000,000 and NOK 135,000,000 senior unsecured callable bonds with

ISINs SE0005392560 and NO0010689342 2013/2018 (the "Bonds") to initiate a

written procedure in order to request that the bondholders vote in favour of (i)

an extension to the last date of the Standstill Period (as defined in the

Standstill Agreement referred to below) from 31 August 2017 to 30 November 2017

and (ii) approving the addition of an addendum to the Standstill Agreement with

effect that the automatic termination of the standstill period upon certain

enforcement actions is qualified by the requirement that the Majority Standstill

Creditors (as defined in the Standstill Agreement) also elects to terminate the

standstill period.



As previously communicated in press releases, the Real People Group is

experiencing financial difficulties and the Issuer has entered into a Standstill

Agreement with creditors in order to facilitate a restructuring of its capital

structure. On 22 June 2017 a written procedure ended in which the Bondholders

decided to become Standstill Creditors under the Standstill Agreement together

with the other creditors that are parties to the Standstill Agreement.



The Company will not be able to implement the restructure of the capital

structure before 31 August 2017 due to the complexity of the transaction that

needs to be negotiated with various stakeholders holding different financial

instruments in the current capital structure. The successful implementation of

the transaction is reliant on the issue of various opinions (accounting, legal

and tax) as well certain regulatory approvals (South African exchange control).



The Company is currently making good progress towards the successful

implementation of the capital restructure with the various stakeholders. The

Company intends to conduct a written procedure among the Nordic bondholders for

the approval of the restructure during October 2017. Subject to a successful

approval of the transaction from Nordic bondholders and other stakeholders, the

final implementation of the restructure will occur during November 2017.



In addition to its request to extend the period of the Standstill Agreement and

in mitigation against the risk of automatic termination of the standstill period

to the jeopardy of the restructure due to frivolous or vexatious actions, the

Issuer further proposes that the Nordic bondholders consent to an addendum to

the Standstill Agreement to the effect that the automatic termination of the

standstill period upon certain enforcement actions is qualified by a requirement

that the Majority Standstill Creditors (as defined in the Standstill Agreement)

also elect to terminate the standstill period.



The agent will dispatch the notice to the written procedure to all Nordic

bondholders on 10 August 2017 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the

Bonds. The written procedure will end at 17:00 (CEST) on 22 August 2017.



The notice to the written procedure is available on the Company's website

(www.realpeoplegroup.co.za) and on Stamdata (www.stamdata.com).







For further information, please contact:



Neil Grobbelaar, Group Chief Executive Officer



Email: NGrobbelaar(at)realpeople.co.za







The information contained in this press release is such information that Real

People Investment Holdings Limited is required to publish in accordance with the

Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528) and/or the Swedish Financial

Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for

publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 10

August 2017 at 14h00.





