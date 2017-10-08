Real People Investment Holdings Limited: Notice of a written procedure

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Real People Investment Holdings Limited (the "Company") has on the date hereof
given instructions to Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ), being the agent under
its SEK 260,000,000 and NOK 135,000,000 senior unsecured callable bonds with
ISINs SE0005392560 and NO0010689342 2013/2018 (the "Bonds") to initiate a
written procedure in order to request that the bondholders vote in favour of (i)
an extension to the last date of the Standstill Period (as defined in the
Standstill Agreement referred to below) from 31 August 2017 to 30 November 2017
and (ii) approving the addition of an addendum to the Standstill Agreement with
effect that the automatic termination of the standstill period upon certain
enforcement actions is qualified by the requirement that the Majority Standstill
Creditors (as defined in the Standstill Agreement) also elects to terminate the
standstill period.
As previously communicated in press releases, the Real People Group is
experiencing financial difficulties and the Issuer has entered into a Standstill
Agreement with creditors in order to facilitate a restructuring of its capital
structure. On 22 June 2017 a written procedure ended in which the Bondholders
decided to become Standstill Creditors under the Standstill Agreement together
with the other creditors that are parties to the Standstill Agreement.
The Company will not be able to implement the restructure of the capital
structure before 31 August 2017 due to the complexity of the transaction that
needs to be negotiated with various stakeholders holding different financial
instruments in the current capital structure. The successful implementation of
the transaction is reliant on the issue of various opinions (accounting, legal
and tax) as well certain regulatory approvals (South African exchange control).
The Company is currently making good progress towards the successful
implementation of the capital restructure with the various stakeholders. The
Company intends to conduct a written procedure among the Nordic bondholders for
the approval of the restructure during October 2017. Subject to a successful
approval of the transaction from Nordic bondholders and other stakeholders, the
final implementation of the restructure will occur during November 2017.
In addition to its request to extend the period of the Standstill Agreement and
in mitigation against the risk of automatic termination of the standstill period
to the jeopardy of the restructure due to frivolous or vexatious actions, the
Issuer further proposes that the Nordic bondholders consent to an addendum to
the Standstill Agreement to the effect that the automatic termination of the
standstill period upon certain enforcement actions is qualified by a requirement
that the Majority Standstill Creditors (as defined in the Standstill Agreement)
also elect to terminate the standstill period.
The agent will dispatch the notice to the written procedure to all Nordic
bondholders on 10 August 2017 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the
Bonds. The written procedure will end at 17:00 (CEST) on 22 August 2017.
The notice to the written procedure is available on the Company's website
(www.realpeoplegroup.co.za) and on Stamdata (www.stamdata.com).
For further information, please contact:
Neil Grobbelaar, Group Chief Executive Officer
Email: NGrobbelaar(at)realpeople.co.za
The information contained in this press release is such information that Real
People Investment Holdings Limited is required to publish in accordance with the
Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528) and/or the Swedish Financial
Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for
publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 10
August 2017 at 14h00.
RPIH - Press Release re Written Procedure - 10 Aug 2017:
http://hugin.info/173743/R/2126670/812003.pdf
