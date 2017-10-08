Craft Brewer Funky Buddha Joins Constellation Brands

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Constellation Strengthens its Position in High-End Beer



VICTOR, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc.

(NYSE:STZ) (NYSE:STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today its

purchase of Florida-based Funky Buddha Brewery, reinforcing its strategy to lead

the high-end beer segment in the United States. Funky Buddha is the fastest

growing craft brewery in Florida, and produces bold craft beers made with high

quality ingredients. It has an award-winning portfolio led by Floridian

Hefeweizen and Hop Gun IPA. Funky Buddha joins Constellation's Craft & Specialty

Beer Group in the beer division.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f69f036-

65a3-427c-89a4-1e46e59a89ff



Funky Buddha Lounge & Brewery was founded in 2010 in Boca Raton, Florida, by

husband and wife Ryan and Giani Sentz. As the demand for Funky Buddha's beers

skyrocketed, Ryan and Giani invited Ryan's brother KC Sentz, and his wife

Melissa Sentz, to join the business. In 2013, the Sentz family started Funky

Buddha Brewery, located in the heart of Oakland Park's burgeoning Culinary Arts

District. At 54,000 sq ft and with a capacity of 45,000 BBLs, Funky Buddha

Brewery is South Florida's largest craft microbrewery by size and volume, and is

Florida's busiest tap room by beer sales.



"We chose to partner with Constellation because we saw an alignment in vision

and felt they gave us the greatest opportunity for growth and development," said

Funky Buddha Head Brewer and President Ryan Sentz. "Constellation and Funky

Buddha share a lot of the same ideals and passion for philanthropy,

entrepreneurship and the art of craft beer. At the end of the day, we just

really like the people we have met within the organization, each of whom share

our dedication to making outstanding beer."





2016 was a breakout year for Funky Buddha Brewery, receiving five gold medals

in RateBeer's Best Awards. When it came to the Best Beers by Style, they

dominated the Imperial Porter category with three gold medals for Morning Wood,

Wide Awake It's Morning, and Last Buffalo in the Park. Maple Bacon Coffee Porter

and Last Snow Coconut Coffee Porter both received gold medals in the Best Beers

by Style Porter category. Maple Bacon Coffee Porter also was a Winner of

the World Beer Cup 2016 Gold Medal in the Specialty Beer category. And as the

engine behind these high-quality beers, the Funky Buddha team was recognized by

placing in the Top 100 Brewers category.



"Adding a fantastic regional brand such as Funky Buddha to our craft beer

portfolio, along with Ballast Point, advances our strategy in continuing to lead

the high-end beer segment," said Paul Hetterich, executive vice president and

president of the beer division at Constellation Brands. "The Sentz family has

created a culture of bold creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship. Those

qualities, combined with our beer division's market reach, distributor

partnerships, consumer insights, and our craft expertise within Ballast Point,

will help nurture and develop Funky Buddha's distinctive brand."



Constellation Brands and Funky Buddha Brewery's team of employees will continue

to work together, with Ryan and KC Sentz running the day-to-day operations.

Funky Buddha's standard of brewing will remain unchanged, delivering the same

culinary-style, creative beer consumers and craft beer enthusiasts celebrate

today.



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) (NYSE:STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a

leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with

operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is

the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as

Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The

company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded

craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world leader in

premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi,

Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and

The Prisoner. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa

Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.



Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a

commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors

and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big

moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to

become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100

brands in its portfolio, about 40 wineries, breweries and distilleries, and

approximately 9,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to

elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com.



About Funky Buddha

Founded in 2010 in Boca Raton, Florida, Funky Buddha Brewery® is committed to

producing bold craft beers that marry culinary-inspired ingredients with time-

honored technique. Its lineup includes year-round brews Floridian Hefeweizen and

Hop Gun IPA, along with specialty releases such as Last Snow and the highly

sought after Maple Bacon Coffee Porter. Its Oakland Park production brewery

opened in June 2013 and distributes draught and bottled beer to retail outlets

throughout Florida.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The word "expect" and

similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements,

although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

Those statements may relate to Constellation Brands' business strategy, future

operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as

information concerning expected actions of third parties. All forward-looking

statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to

differ materially from those set forth in or implied by the forward-looking

statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this

news release. Constellation Brands undertakes no obligation to update or revise

any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future

events, or otherwise.



In addition to risks associated with ordinary business operations, the forward-

looking statements contained in this news release are subject to other risks and

uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Constellation Brands, Inc.'s

filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report

on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2017, which could cause actual

future performance to differ from current expectations.



The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP

PhotoExpress.



CONTACTS

Constellation Brands

Amy Martin

585-678-7141 / amy.martin(at)cbrands.com

Jamie Stein

312-873-9317 / jamie.stein(at)cbrands.com

Funky Buddha

John Linn

954-440-0046 / john(at)funkybuddhabrewery.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Constellation Brands, Inc via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.cbrands.com/



PressRelease by

Constellation Brands, Inc

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/10/2017 - 15:05

Language: English

News-ID 556099

Character count: 8282

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Constellation Brands, Inc

Stadt: NY





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease