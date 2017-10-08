Uniserve signs an agreement to provide data centre advisory services to CBRE Canada's clients

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Focused on International in-bound enterprise and cloud customers
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve
Communications Corporation (Uniserve) (TSX-V:USS) is pleased to announce the
signing of an agreement to act as CBRE Canada's data centre advisory consultant
for international clients seeking to establish data centre infrastructure for
large data analytics and storage in Canada. Uniserve was selected because their
new CEO, Nicholas Jeffery, was previously the director of the data centre
advisory and transactional team in EMEA, based in London.
Uniserve will provide consulting services, market dynamics, geographic, power,
property, and connectivity analytics to give international clients real time
data about the opportunities in the Canadian marketplace. The scope of the
services offered by Uniserve will cover:
1) Advisory services to define client requirements and establish the best data
centre strategy (hyper-scale cloud, wholesale, retail co-location, build, or
acquisition).
2) Provide an advisory service to international prospects to help identify the
best power source, property, and pipe (internet connectivity) solutions.
3) Provide an advisory service to Canadian enterprise and data centre customers
regarding cloud migration and infrastructure as a service.
This supplements the portfolio of data centre services already offered by CBRE
Canada but brings new strategic consulting options to better serve CBRE's
clients.
Nicholas Jeffery, CEO of Uniserve, said, "This is a logical extension of my
previous role at CBRE in London. Canada is in a perfect storm of data
sovereignty, security, and cost of power, as well as available space, which
means global clients are now keenly looking at the Canadian market. By working
together, with CBRE providing its real estate expertise and Uniserve on the
consulting side, we can provide data centre solutions that are unrivalled in the
marketplace."
About Uniserve
Uniserve communications is a unified communications company which has been in
existence for over 28 years, combining voice, data, and media all into one
seamless solution, one bill, and one point of contact in Canada. Through two
recent acquisitions in the managed services space, Uniserve now serves the pan-
Canadian market with offices in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto Waterloo.
Uniserve currently has 13,000 customers spread across Residential and
Enterprise, providing connectivity, software as a service, hardware, managed and
data centre / cloud services.
Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service and manages T1/2/3 out of
its HQ in Vancouver.
Michael C. Scholz
Chairman of the Board
Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.
This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which
accepts full responsibility for its contents.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term
is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this
release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information
contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not
historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on
management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information.
Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the
current expectations due to a number of factors.
For more information, please contact Mr. Mark Stanton at 604-
395-3908 or email us at mark.stanton(at)uniserveteam.com.
