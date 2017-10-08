Uniserve signs an agreement to provide data centre advisory services to CBRE Canada's clients

Focused on International in-bound enterprise and cloud customers



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve

Communications Corporation (Uniserve) (TSX-V:USS) is pleased to announce the

signing of an agreement to act as CBRE Canada's data centre advisory consultant

for international clients seeking to establish data centre infrastructure for

large data analytics and storage in Canada. Uniserve was selected because their

new CEO, Nicholas Jeffery, was previously the director of the data centre

advisory and transactional team in EMEA, based in London.



Uniserve will provide consulting services, market dynamics, geographic, power,

property, and connectivity analytics to give international clients real time

data about the opportunities in the Canadian marketplace. The scope of the

services offered by Uniserve will cover:



1) Advisory services to define client requirements and establish the best data

centre strategy (hyper-scale cloud, wholesale, retail co-location, build, or

acquisition).



2) Provide an advisory service to international prospects to help identify the

best power source, property, and pipe (internet connectivity) solutions.



3) Provide an advisory service to Canadian enterprise and data centre customers

regarding cloud migration and infrastructure as a service.



This supplements the portfolio of data centre services already offered by CBRE

Canada but brings new strategic consulting options to better serve CBRE's

clients.



Nicholas Jeffery, CEO of Uniserve, said, "This is a logical extension of my

previous role at CBRE in London. Canada is in a perfect storm of data

sovereignty, security, and cost of power, as well as available space, which

means global clients are now keenly looking at the Canadian market. By working

together, with CBRE providing its real estate expertise and Uniserve on the



consulting side, we can provide data centre solutions that are unrivalled in the

marketplace."



About Uniserve



Uniserve communications is a unified communications company which has been in

existence for over 28 years, combining voice, data, and media all into one

seamless solution, one bill, and one point of contact in Canada. Through two

recent acquisitions in the managed services space, Uniserve now serves the pan-

Canadian market with offices in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto Waterloo.



Uniserve currently has 13,000 customers spread across Residential and

Enterprise, providing connectivity, software as a service, hardware, managed and

data centre / cloud services.



Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service and manages T1/2/3 out of

its HQ in Vancouver.



Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board



Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.



This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which

accepts full responsibility for its contents.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term

is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this

release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information

contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not

historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on

management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information.

Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the

current expectations due to a number of factors.



For more information, please contact Mr. Mark Stanton at 604-

395-3908 or email us at mark.stanton(at)uniserveteam.com.









