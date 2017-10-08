New Brand World for Canon Germany

On altogether 12,000 square metres of total floor area, Canon Germany has had the headquarters in Krefeld completely remodeled within ten months. One of the highlights: the new Customer Experience Centre designed and realized by Dart Design Gruppe. Here, customers and visitors are being taken on a journey through the world of Canon.

Bamboo poles, light wood and a table showcasing 8 milestones from the Canon history welcome visitors

(firmenpresse) - Spacious, light-flooded, fit for the future: that is how the new Canon Germany headquarters can be described, where the Customer Experience Centre (CEC) is located on the ground floor in one of the three wings. A superordinate zoning in Prologue on brand and company, Experience on products and services and Meeting with conference and group rooms allow for a structured and at the same time engaging approach to the company. All groups can be lead individually and depending on focus and target group through the brand world and touchpoints of the CEC.



Room-high bamboo poles and light wood welcome visitors in the Prologue-area and hint at the Japanese origin. The company philosophy Kyosei  which stands for living and working together for the common good  originates from Japan as well and is being explained on one wall. A table in the centre of the room showcases eight milestones from the Canon history. The adjoining Welcome-room with red accents in corporate colours offers an interesting view through a window into the Technologies-area on the opposite side: there, exhibit and graphics have been installed accurately fitting perspectively.



In the heart of the CEC, the blackspace of the cinema is located, including three projectors and a 90° projection screen. On a multitouch table, the desired content can be chosen  from current marketing campaign to image film and product videos.

A meeting and a collaboration room in the rear of the CEC each offer sufficient space for customer dialogue, workshops and to multimedially accompany brainstormings.

The adjacent film and photo studio stage as in a real studio the equipment for taking high-quality pictures and printing them on-site. Even a variation of wall-mounted roles with backdrops is available.



In the subsequent communication area, sample applications of the Canon portfolio are staged within a living room scenario and shelf units arranged on two walls: awarded press photos, 3D prints, furniture or book printing show the impressive variety and make it tangible. Openly, the room crosses over to technology and R&D topics. Via Augmented and Virtual Reality, information for customers is being provided on the process chain, which by far exceeds the possibilities of the physical exhibition space.



With a final glance back through the window into the Welcome-area and a walk into the Prologue-room, this is where the tour comes full circle and finds a harmonious end within the overall company context.





